Since Donald Trump decided to interfere in the Democratic self-smorgasbord with his tweets about the Democratic Freshman Girl Squad, we’ve been hearing about Republicans’ silence and refusal to condemn the remarks.

During the 2016 campaign, whenever Trump made racist or xenophobic comments there was a small but reliable chorus of Republican office holders who spoke out. Today, there’s silence, nine hours later. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 14, 2019

Questions I have (some more rhetorical than others):

Will Republicans condemn Trump's tweets?

How long will it take for Republicans to condemn Trump's tweets?

Will Republicans face repercussions for not condemning Trump's tweets? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 14, 2019

Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it. It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* GOP caucus is silent. Is this their agenda? https://t.co/NXIUiPAPls — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

Actually, it’s not their agenda. Republicans in both houses of Congress (as well as at least one Republican governor) have condemned Trump’s comments:

Rob Portman on Trump tweets: "That’s not something I would say, and I think it’s divisive, unnecessary and wrong.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 15, 2019

Texas Republican Will Hurd to CNN's Christiane Amanpour: "Those tweets are racist, and xenophobic… It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us." — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 15, 2019

Statement from @SenSusanCollins: "I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 15, 2019

2/ "…their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 15, 2019

I am confident that every Member of Congress is a committed American. @realDonaldTrump’s tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize. We must work as a country to rise above hate, not enable it. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) July 15, 2019

The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments. — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) July 15, 2019

No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QXuV8arXso — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 15, 2019

There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments –they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

Frankly I’m appalled by the President's tweets. There’s no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn’t right. It’s not helpful. We have too many challenges facing us… — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 15, 2019

…that we ought to be working on together – immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for, and I would encourage my colleagues from both parties to stop talking so much and start governing more. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 15, 2019

“Shameful.” Governor Charlie Baker says the President’s tweets are “a disgrace.” I also asked what he thinks about other Republicans who have yet to condemn them. @AlisonNBCBoston with more on this tonight on @NBC10Boston. — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) July 15, 2019

While I disagree passionately with many of my colleagues on substantive policy issues, the comments from @POTUS yesterday were wildly inappropriate. That type of rhetoric only divides us when we need to be coming together to solve the real problems we face as a nation. — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) July 15, 2019

While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 15, 2019

And there will no doubt be more to follow.

“Why aren’t Republicans condemning Trump’s tweets??” They are. Here ya go. https://t.co/UGc39p8nx2 — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) July 15, 2019

So much for that whole “silent” thing, right?

Turns out "Republican officeholders are completely silent on Trump's statement" was not a great bet on a Sunday night — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 15, 2019

Never fear … they’re finding a way to find fault with these Republicans anyway.

Which is why the goalposts have now moved. https://t.co/azUQ0rPmKT — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

They’re on a completely different field now.

Since this conversation started, we've now seen Toomey, Collins and Portman all speak out with released statements. So again, now watch the reaction to doing exactly what people are demanding they do. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

Yep. Just watch:

It's taken over 24 hours, but Republicans are now coming out to condemn Trump's attacks against their Democratic colleagues. https://t.co/o05v6QrvPl — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) July 15, 2019

Republicans slow to condemn Trump's attacks on congresswomen from @burgessev and @brespolitico https://t.co/OLzCQ0cY9v — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) July 15, 2019

How many Democrats have outright condemned Ilhan Omar for her chronic anti-Semitism and bigotry? We’ve waited a lot longer than 24 hours for that.

With this, Collins, etc, it seems we now have The Official Furrow-Brow GOP Response: Swipe at Democrats and then mildly condemn Trump's tweet. Then move along. https://t.co/d3Zd1wrikn — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 15, 2019

It is truly unfair to ask Republicans to try to feign a little conviction when they condemn the white nationalist president https://t.co/Z8NSQwwkOI — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 15, 2019

It will never be enough for them.

If we want Republicans to fault Trump when he's wrong, it seems unwise to admonish them when they do what's right. https://t.co/cBaohZelgV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 15, 2019

Hours 1-24: Deafening Republican silence. Hours 24+: Insufficient Republican zeal. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 15, 2019

Are you at all surprised? I didn't even bother tweeting it because it was so obvious this was what would happen. "You don't support impeachment? You don't actually oppose what he said." And then they wonder why most people say nothing. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 15, 2019

The most predictable thing in human history — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 15, 2019

"The silence is deafening." "What took them so long." "Yet they'll still vote for Trump's judges." — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 15, 2019

"Why won't they, also, resign?" "Yes, but still a registered Republican." "Will you rule out a vow of silence and monastic servitude?" — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 15, 2019

"Yes, they finally condemned Trump's remarks, but we must assume they approve of his racism as long as they still support corporate tax cuts" — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 15, 2019

*GOP impeaches Trump, run him out of office

"Why are you not also resigning sir?" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

Sunday: Ha the GOP is silent.

Monday: the GOP's response is inadequate. You should understand that this is a rigged game and that people have caught on to it. More are now in the "never giving an inch" camp. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 15, 2019

And ’round and ’round we go.

Rinse and repeat

Every time https://t.co/cDgKwX5ka9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.