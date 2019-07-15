Since Donald Trump decided to interfere in the Democratic self-smorgasbord with his tweets about the Democratic Freshman Girl Squad, we’ve been hearing about Republicans’ silence and refusal to condemn the remarks.

Actually, it’s not their agenda. Republicans in both houses of Congress (as well as at least one Republican governor) have condemned Trump’s comments:

And there will no doubt be more to follow.

So much for that whole “silent” thing, right?

Never fear … they’re finding a way to find fault with these Republicans anyway.

They’re on a completely different field now.

Yep. Just watch:

How many Democrats have outright condemned Ilhan Omar for her chronic anti-Semitism and bigotry? We’ve waited a lot longer than 24 hours for that.

It will never be enough for them.

And ’round and ’round we go.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

