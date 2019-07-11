As Twitchy reported, the Trump administration is reportedly going ahead with ICE raids in cities across the country starting Sunday, and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all posted legal advice for those being targeted. “Remember: no one can enter your home without a judicial warrant,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Another member of her “squad,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, has posted the ACLU’s legal guide for those in ICE’s sights and wants illegal immigrants to know that they are in her thoughts.

The @ACLU has put together a guide for your rights if you or someone you know is stopped and questioned by ICE. Read up on your rights and then share it with your friends and family: https://t.co/1TkqYNEh5t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

These raids will dehumanize immigrants and tear families apart. This will not make our country any stronger. It will only traumatize children, destroy lives, and make our country less safe. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

If you are an undocumented immigrant, please know that you are in my thoughts and that I will keep fighting to make our immigration system welcome all who seek a better life in our country. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

It shouldn’t have to be said, but this is ICE we’re talking about — these aren’t migrants in “concentration camps” waiting for their asylum hearings; these are people in the United States illegally who have already been ordered to be deported.

Or you could just call them ***FUGITIVES FROM THE LAW*** — 𝘾𝙩𝙝𝙪𝙡𝙝𝙪 𝗖𝗮𝘁 🙀 (@Luvqraft) July 11, 2019

How exactly does it make our country less safe? — ryan mortensen (@rmort09) July 11, 2019

Somehow harboring ILLEGAL immigrants makes our country safer? Explain that please. — JDot (@JDot27732946) July 11, 2019

“Make our country less safe” lols. Exhibit 2739974901 of leftists saying anything to push their ideas and narratives. — Asher (@asher_golfs) July 11, 2019

I think you meant “more safe” — Diane DeVito (@dianedev29) July 11, 2019

Make our country less safe? YOU make our country less safe! Having people come here illegally makes our country not safe! Supporting open borders makes our country not safe! Deporting those who have broken our laws does make us safe! Quit lying! — Rebekah (@Rebekah0719) July 11, 2019

Removing criminals from our country WILL make it safer. It is also a great object lesson for other illegal offenders and persons contemplating illegally entering or falsely claiming asylum that they will be removed. — Daniel K. Richards (@DetroitDan64) July 11, 2019

They're not going after immigrants, they are going after illegals — Appalachian American® (@wvu1988) July 11, 2019

These are illegals. They have warrants from judges and are enforcing the law when they round these criminal aliens up and deport them.

Read a book. — Leonard B. Akers (@AkersLeonard) July 11, 2019

Then that is the fault of the people that put them in that position. Don't you remember tweeting that "no one is above the law"? — Goathair33 (@Goathair33) July 11, 2019

Bad decisions have consequences. No one forced them to enter the country illegally, use fake documents, steal American identities, commit crimes, have children. Everyone with a deportation order needs to LEAVE. — Mary Pat Ryan (@MaryPatRyan) July 11, 2019

These raids will do what the USA has done in the past – respect and honor the Rule of Law. Come here legally or be sent back to your country of origin. — Lisa LaMantia (@LisaLaMantia8) July 11, 2019

Democrats. Shielding criminals since well forever. — Garrett Greer (@GarrettGreer5) July 11, 2019

Good. And act as a deterrent for false claims for asylum and hopefully slow it down and stop the detentions of hundreds of thousands down to just a few thousand at a time. You are creating this situation that you are complaining about. Thanks Trojan Horse. — DarkShadow667 (@MagusMasterson) July 11, 2019

THEY DO NOT BELONG HERE. THEY ARE CRIMINALS 100% OF THEM ARE CRIMINALS. — Leonard Misner 🇺🇸 (@Leonard_Misner) July 11, 2019

Not "undocumented". Fully documented; received due process; and ordered removed by a federal judge. — Jack Daley (@RealJackDaley) July 11, 2019

Following through with decisions (legal in this case) will not dehumanize anyone, it is the foundation that civil society is built upon. Allowing lawlessness and anarchy destroys society and leads to chaos. — Shawn Juris (@JurisShawn) July 11, 2019

We have laws in place for a reason. Break the law, suffer the consequences. You know all about breaking the law though. — Wendy (@Wenday_M) July 11, 2019

These raids tell immigrants to either follow the laws and come legally or face the consequences of coming over illegally — Cody Keane (@HaloFan4Life94) July 11, 2019

The reason that there are “raids” at all is that these are fugitives from the law. It’s pretty simple, really.

There wouldn’t be raids if the illegal immigrants didn’t break the law. Step 1: don’t break the law. And they do that. You, are sticking up for ppl who break a law. That’s nuts. Cuckoo… — Brown Holes Matter (@holes_brown) July 11, 2019

The raids let illegals know that they are not welcome in our country as illegals. Please leave and come back via legal means. Our country cannot support unlimited immigration, I am certain that is why we have quotas of people that are allowed into the USA each year. — Dave Emmons (@cookingwithdave) July 11, 2019

These illegal immigrants have broken our laws and now justice is coming for them. I’m sure we have many to round up in your district which includes terrorists — Nicky (@SDgolferinMN) July 11, 2019

That makes zero sense. Hint. They aren’t Americans. — Irish Bearcat (@bctswg) July 11, 2019

The families can stay together. They can all return to their legal country — USA33 (@haha967) July 11, 2019

Um, an “undocumented American” is not a thing. A person who is here without going through the proper legal channels is not an American. — Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) July 11, 2019

“Undocumented Americans.” So that’s what we’re doing now? Oh, OK. 👌🏿 — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) July 11, 2019

Is there any evidence that Democrats actually prioritize law-abiding American citizens?

