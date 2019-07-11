As Twitchy reported, the Trump administration is reportedly going ahead with ICE raids in cities across the country starting Sunday, and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all posted legal advice for those being targeted. “Remember: no one can enter your home without a judicial warrant,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Another member of her “squad,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, has posted the ACLU’s legal guide for those in ICE’s sights and wants illegal immigrants to know that they are in her thoughts.

It shouldn’t have to be said, but this is ICE we’re talking about — these aren’t migrants in “concentration camps” waiting for their asylum hearings; these are people in the United States illegally who have already been ordered to be deported.

The reason that there are “raids” at all is that these are fugitives from the law. It’s pretty simple, really.

Is there any evidence that Democrats actually prioritize law-abiding American citizens?

