As Twitchy reported earlier, no matter how many Jewish groups ask Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to back off of her characterization of migrant detainment centers as concentration camps, she’s not going to let it go, citing “concentration camp experts + historians” as well as an “academic consensus” we can’t seem to track down. She did tweet a link to fashion magazine Esquire, though.

This next tweet is a couple of days old, but we thought it was relevant because, finally, on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez’ “sister” in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, came out in her defense on Twitter, railing against the “continued policing and bullying” of “the WOC members of Congress.” Oh, so it’s racist and sexist to question their use of “concentration camp”? That’s a surprise.

Anyway, John Aravosis is a card-carrying member of The Resistance and absolutely no friend of President Trump, the Republicans, or their policies. However, he does wish Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar would just pipe down for the sake of the party.

Just for good measure:

The media made it perfectly clear (in 2019, not 2014) that the active Army base Fort Sill was once indeed a Japanese internment camp. But we’re happy to have found one person (way) across the aisle who agrees that the freshman three should lay low for a bit. We’re kind of torn; they’re great at firing up the GOP base, but, come on … they’re exhausting.

Bravely not taking a stand and claiming, “I’m not up-to-date with her most recent remarks.”

Wow.

Hey, credit to Chuck Todd for giving it a try, although he was absolutely crucified on Twitter for it.

