As Twitchy reported earlier, no matter how many Jewish groups ask Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to back off of her characterization of migrant detainment centers as concentration camps, she’s not going to let it go, citing “concentration camp experts + historians” as well as an “academic consensus” we can’t seem to track down. She did tweet a link to fashion magazine Esquire, though.

This next tweet is a couple of days old, but we thought it was relevant because, finally, on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez’ “sister” in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, came out in her defense on Twitter, railing against the “continued policing and bullying” of “the WOC members of Congress.” Oh, so it’s racist and sexist to question their use of “concentration camp”? That’s a surprise.

Anyway, John Aravosis is a card-carrying member of The Resistance and absolutely no friend of President Trump, the Republicans, or their policies. However, he does wish Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar would just pipe down for the sake of the party.

They’re not concentration camps. And I’m sorry, I’m tired of being forced to defend the same 3 freshmen members of Congress because they repeatedly say dumb things and never seem to learn from the experience. She just handed the GOP a gold mine for its PR strategy. Congrats. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) June 18, 2019

Just for good measure:

Now, internment camps? Absolutely. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) June 18, 2019

The media made it perfectly clear (in 2019, not 2014) that the active Army base Fort Sill was once indeed a Japanese internment camp. But we’re happy to have found one person (way) across the aisle who agrees that the freshman three should lay low for a bit. We’re kind of torn; they’re great at firing up the GOP base, but, come on … they’re exhausting.

Even Democrats who are members of the so-called "resistance" are sick of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib pic.twitter.com/Yy71QeQAe2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 20, 2019

John Aravosis is a lying scumbag, as I've made the case before. It's hard to believe AOC is the one who piled on enough intellectual dishonesty to make him cry "uncle"https://t.co/xan3FiMjrE — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) June 20, 2019

Hey when he's right he's right 🤷‍♂️ — Joe (@Joe431990) June 20, 2019

Dear @aoc, @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib,@aravosis is talking about YOU, by the way. I would counsel "you people" to NEVER STOP TALKING and TWEETING. You're creating your #POTUS, @realDonaldTrump's, campaign ads FOR him. Thanks for giving us #4MoreYears!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣💩😳 — Valiant Defender (@va1iantdefender) June 20, 2019

If they had half a brain, they would have got rid of this trio by now. Oh, well… their loss is our gain. — ColorMeRed 🇺🇸 (@ColorMeRed) June 20, 2019

Dems are making 2020 easy for us to win the house back…… Perfect time for them too just loose their minds…… TY — Tommy (@Tommy32110869) June 20, 2019

And a week before the debates. Bad. Bad move. — Meggs Myers (@HopealwaysRene) June 20, 2019

Too late and 💯 HRC fault. This is what happens when you don't develop talent and focus instead on pay for play. — themodernmercenary (@themodernmerce1) June 20, 2019

Bravely not taking a stand and claiming, “I’m not up-to-date with her most recent remarks.”

It’ll keep happening as long as Pelosi continues to ignore the problem. It’s her fault these three dumbnuts keep talking! — KelliShawn (@KelliShawn71) June 20, 2019

Those 3 and the party's acceptance of them led me to leave the party. — Human Rorshach (@HRorshach) June 20, 2019

Wow.

Every time one of these nitwits speak a thousand Republicans are born — Evets 🥅 (@TheofficialGump) June 20, 2019

These three hateful dimwits make me want to vote for Trump all the more. — Theresa (@tess53) June 20, 2019

@AOC is the gift that keeps on giving. I love her.

She is a great warning to white people about what's in store for us in the next 20 years.

Imagine our future once the government is completely run by people like this woman… — AIPAC Enforcer (@WhiteZionist) June 20, 2019

Some real progress being made for their party if they refuse to defend idiotic statements. Unfortunately for them, there aren't many calling out the B.S. — J. Hardman (@cruesome) June 20, 2019

Hey, credit to Chuck Todd for giving it a try, although he was absolutely crucified on Twitter for it.

