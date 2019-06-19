Man. Nancy Pelosi really doesn’t want to deal with the Democratic Party’s anti-Semitism problem.

When asked to comment on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “concentration camps” remarks trivializing the Holocaust, here’s how Pelosi handled it:

From the Daily Caller:

“These members of Congress, they come to represent their districts and their point of view and they take responsibility for the statements that they make,” Pelosi said to reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s comments and whether she has had a conversation with the freshman Democrats about the “power of their words.”

“I’m not up-to-date with her most recent remarks,” Pelosi continued. “I saw them on the news, but I haven’t spoken to her about that.”

Watch:

Nice to know, though, that while Nancy can’t speak to AOC about her words, she’s still willing to talk to her about how awful Republicans are.

Nancy is clearly misrepresenting herself as the House Democratic leader.

No wonder AOC, Ilhan Omar, et al. keep saying so many awful things: They know their party’s gatekeepers are too chicken to call them out on it.

