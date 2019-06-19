Man. Nancy Pelosi really doesn’t want to deal with the Democratic Party’s anti-Semitism problem.

When asked to comment on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “concentration camps” remarks trivializing the Holocaust, here’s how Pelosi handled it:

Pelosi would not address Ocasio-Cortez's holocaust comments this morning. Watch here: https://t.co/Ww6ZpV7Eh5 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 19, 2019

From the Daily Caller:

“These members of Congress, they come to represent their districts and their point of view and they take responsibility for the statements that they make,” Pelosi said to reporters at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s comments and whether she has had a conversation with the freshman Democrats about the “power of their words.” “I’m not up-to-date with her most recent remarks,” Pelosi continued. “I saw them on the news, but I haven’t spoken to her about that.”

Watch:

Pelosi refuses to condemn AOC’s Holocaust comparison, says people “will misrepresent anything”https://t.co/UT1FPOG5K0 pic.twitter.com/0TQeSlFXlx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2019

Nice to know, though, that while Nancy can’t speak to AOC about her words, she’s still willing to talk to her about how awful Republicans are.

"People will misrepresent anything." Hell, she should know! https://t.co/6QfvoAUgtn — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 19, 2019

Nancy is clearly misrepresenting herself as the House Democratic leader.

Of course not, not surprised. It is shameful she refuses to condemn those comments. — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) June 19, 2019

@SpeakerPelosi why not throw out the ole “she did not understand the full weight of her words”……🙄 — D5418 (@Dee54181) June 19, 2019

Pelosi is afraid of her party — Marine daughter (@AnnWittman) June 19, 2019

oh, we know who wears the pants in that relationship. — jchin (@joanie_ues) June 19, 2019

No wonder AOC, Ilhan Omar, et al. keep saying so many awful things: They know their party’s gatekeepers are too chicken to call them out on it.