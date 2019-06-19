The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is holding a hearing today on reparations, with actor Danny Glover being Hollywood’s contribution to the conversation.

As Twitchy reported, Twitter’s self-proclaimed No. 1 race-baiter, Tariq Nasheed, took his typical cheap shots at former Oakland Raider Burgess Owens, who also testified on Capitol Hill today and reaffirmed his stance against slavery reparations.

Quilette columnist Coleman Hughes also testified against reparations, saying he didn’t want to be made a victim without his consent.

I’ll be testifying before a House Judiciary Subcommittee tomorrow at 10 a.m. on the topic of reparations for slavery. You can watch it on C-SPAN. — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) June 18, 2019

This is good stuff:

Quillette author Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) on slavery reparations: "Reparations, by definition, are only given to victims. So the moment you give me reparations, you've made me into a victim without my consent." pic.twitter.com/Dewbj7lh8R — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 19, 2019

Coleman Hughes, columnist for Quillette, says reparations would "divide the country further" and "insult many black Americans by putting a price on the suffering of their ancestors, [turning] the relationship between black and white Americans from a coalition into a transaction." — Morgan Baskin (@mhbaskin) June 19, 2019

I find highly compelling arguments in both Coleman Hughes’s and Ta-Nehisi Coates’s reparations testimony today. And I don’t have a fully formed opinion of my own on it. All I know for certain is @coldxman came in this game fully formed, a kind of once-in-a-generation intellect. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 19, 2019

Agreed. But why is it that TV comedy writers consistently come up with some of the worst takes on Twitter? Here’s comedian and TV writer Rae Sanni:

It’s okay, just for today, to call Coleman Hughes a coon. He’s arguing against reparations on Juneteenth. He’s Cooneman Hughes til midnight Pacific Standard time — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 19, 2019

Funny stuff. And it really makes you think about reparations.

2/ "It's okay, just for today," to like-police, even though I'm usually against it. Someone hop in there and check out all the white liberal and lefty types cool with using a racial slur to describe a black conservative. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 19, 2019

Guys guys…racist terminology is totally fine when it’s against a political opponent. Very legal and very cool. — Madame X (@theologyphile) June 19, 2019

Wow this offends me 😠 — Sally Harris (@SallyHa06074170) June 19, 2019

How well argued. — Steve Hornbeck (@SteveHornbeck1) June 19, 2019

Ah yes, pejoratives are a perfect way to criticize someone you disagree with. — Big Daddy Isopod (@zeldajunkielol2) June 19, 2019

Hmm. I'm gonna go with that's not ok — Clashin_Creepers (@theClashin) June 19, 2019

What a horrible thing to say. — Mike Pesca (@pescami) June 19, 2019

This is the world we live in today. People would rather put someone on blast before even hearing what they have to say. Then they rush to judgments because their tribe would have it no other way. — David Grantham (@D_Grant_Ham) June 19, 2019

Oh, I believe this is what they call an ad hominem attack. We don’t like what he said, so let’s call him names. If you disagree, fine. But there is nothing gained with name calling — Andrea, the Canadian with the bangs (@theother_95) June 19, 2019

If an 18 yr old wrote a slur when he was 16, he loses college, but this is totally ok right? — Best girl Tsukky (@bestgirltsukky) June 19, 2019

Guess no Harvard for you. — Samuel Flagg (@SamFlagg69) June 19, 2019

And they say Trump is the one dividing. You cannot see a Black man who disagrees with as nothing more than a coon… smh. — ed (@thugaryen) June 19, 2019

How dare he as black man to have a perspective that differs from yours. — KoSmikWaVe (@Morning_Star85) June 19, 2019

Here’s hoping you’re just acting vile today, rather than being a vile person. — Joseph Rio (@josephwrio) June 19, 2019

Wow. — Dr. Chim Richalds (@fortworthdan) June 19, 2019

So it is ok to be a racist for one day because you say so — ACW III (@acw37162) June 19, 2019

Hey @Twitter this cant be a breach of tos, can it? — JaClout (@JaClout) June 19, 2019

Liberal comedian? Lifetime pass.

It's very unfortunate that you use racism as a weapon against those who disagree with you. Sadly that makes you no different than any other racist. Not everyone has to agree with you, or me, or anyone. To weaponize a racist word like that shows a lack of integrity and morality. — Liquid-Patriot (@PatriotLiquid) June 19, 2019

Coleman Hughes has more guts and a bigger brain than you’ll ever have. — Daniel Pennell (@DanPennell) June 19, 2019

Another example of liberal racism for the textbook. — John Snowden (@JonSnoden) June 19, 2019

Sanni really hates that word, by the way.

I know. I just hate using that word. But if there ever was a time, I guess it’s today. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 19, 2019

Or, you know, never.

You know you could've presented a counter argument instead, right? — LilahThomas93 (@Thomas93Lilah) June 19, 2019

That would require smarts and knowledge of the issue. — KoSmikWaVe (@Morning_Star85) June 19, 2019

Hey, look, Nasheed showed up just in time to get in on the racism:

The Coleman Hughes dude who was sambo-splainin' at that Reparations farce today, can be summed up with his one tweet

🤦🏿‍♂️https://t.co/5pvZRxJUM2 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 19, 2019

Related: