The idea of paying gay reparations certainly was tempting, but it didn’t have the wow factor of a Hollywood celebrity behind it, just another college professor with a bad idea.

We really haven’t been this excited since “Dawson’s Creek” actress Busy Philips testified before Congress on abortion law, though she was stumped for an answer when asked if Melissa Ohden, a grown woman who’d survived an abortion attempt, had a right to life.

Of course, we’re old enough to remember when the Democrats invited Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek, and Jane Fonda to testify on the financial stress experienced by farm families, seeing as they’d all played farmer on the big screen. Why Danny Glover on reparations, though? Well, he’s a leftist activist, and who could say no to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee?

CURTAIN GOES UP IN 3…2…1 ==> Sheila Jackson Lee To Have Actor Danny Glover Speak On Reparations https://t.co/etKWjpffqI — Wayne Dupree | 🎤 (@WayneDupreeShow) June 17, 2019

NBC News reports that Rep. Nancy Pelosi supports a reparations study, which is a great way of dodging whether she’s for it or not:

The topic of reparations for slavery is headed to Capitol Hill for its first hearing in more than a decade with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover set to testify before a House panel. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is scheduled to hold the hearing next Wednesday, its stated purpose “to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.” The date of the hearing, June 19, coincides with Juneteenth, a cultural holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people in America. … Reparations had been a fringe issue and occasional punchline until Coates’ 2014 essay in The Atlantic, “The Case for Reparations,” thrust the topic back into the national discourse. Glover, an activist as well as the star of the “Lethal Weapon” movies and the classics “The Color Purple” and “A Rage in Harlem,” has spoken in favor of the issue for years.

So, are the Democrats going to pick up and run with reparations as part of the party’s 2020 platform? Along with raising taxes first thing, forcing a mandatory “buy-back” of guns, and pushing the legal limits of late-term abortion? Yes, please.

Help me understand why a millionaire member of Congress is asking a millionaire Hollywood actor to speak about reparations for actions that happened a hundred years before they were born. — 🇺🇸America First 🇺🇸 (@ukn96) June 17, 2019

He’s not that big of a millionaire … the Internet says his net worth is only $40 million.

Were either of these rich people ever slaves?? — Carol (@Carl58594848) June 17, 2019

Why? It’s the biggest con job ever — Corinne Sueta (@cssueta) June 17, 2019

It's a scam.

The government will pay for it by raising the taxes of the people, including those getting any money — John King (@_wingman007) June 17, 2019

I cannot conceive of a logical, rational justification for “reparations”. Seriously Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller? 🤔 — Richard Robert (@Richard19912165) June 17, 2019

That’s why we need Glover to testify.

Why an “actor” I wonder to myself ??? pic.twitter.com/CNcA0qnZar — Brandon Iron (@jgatorba8) June 17, 2019

Because there is nothing more convincing than a millionaire leftist Hollywooder lecturing us on reparations for people oppressed by Democrats, who have been gone for generations. — Dilip Jivan (@JivanDilip) June 17, 2019

They prove in THIS country past experiences of long gone ancestors won’t stop your own personal success today.These 2 are in top 6% of Americans as millionaires.They prefer to encourage embracing failure as a way of life & eternal victimhood instead. — Kathleen (@teamfrazzled) June 17, 2019

Yup. Exactly what a Clown Show looks like — Rick Wilson Jr (@RickWilsonJr1) June 17, 2019

Won't be getting one damn dime out of me! — Cory Fay Johnson (@CoryFayJohnson1) June 17, 2019

Sheila Jackson is one of the most hated congressional person who throws people off planes so she could get the seat. May she rot in the Elitist hell she deserves — ❌ tired of the Dem BS- band again? ❌ (@badgolferbob) June 17, 2019

May she show her face often during the run-up to the 2020 election.

