The idea of paying gay reparations certainly was tempting, but it didn’t have the wow factor of a Hollywood celebrity behind it, just another college professor with a bad idea.

We really haven’t been this excited since “Dawson’s Creek” actress Busy Philips testified before Congress on abortion law, though she was stumped for an answer when asked if Melissa Ohden, a grown woman who’d survived an abortion attempt, had a right to life.

Of course, we’re old enough to remember when the Democrats invited Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek, and Jane Fonda to testify on the financial stress experienced by farm families, seeing as they’d all played farmer on the big screen. Why Danny Glover on reparations, though? Well, he’s a leftist activist, and who could say no to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee?

NBC News reports that Rep. Nancy Pelosi supports a reparations study, which is a great way of dodging whether she’s for it or not:

The topic of reparations for slavery is headed to Capitol Hill for its first hearing in more than a decade with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover set to testify before a House panel.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is scheduled to hold the hearing next Wednesday, its stated purpose “to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.” The date of the hearing, June 19, coincides with Juneteenth, a cultural holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people in America.

Reparations had been a fringe issue and occasional punchline until Coates’ 2014 essay in The Atlantic, “The Case for Reparations,” thrust the topic back into the national discourse. Glover, an activist as well as the star of the “Lethal Weapon” movies and the classics “The Color Purple” and “A Rage in Harlem,” has spoken in favor of the issue for years.

So, are the Democrats going to pick up and run with reparations as part of the party’s 2020 platform? Along with raising taxes first thing, forcing a mandatory “buy-back” of guns, and pushing the legal limits of late-term abortion? Yes, please.

