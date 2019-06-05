As Twitchy reported earlier, “Dawson’s Creek” star Busy Phillips testified before Congress Tuesday on abortion and the recent bans being passed by state legislatures across the country. Why bring in subject and policy experts to answer questions when you can bring in an actress and activist?

The only thing Phillips seemed to clarify for pro-lifers was that if abortion is strictly between a woman and her physician and politicians ought to stay out of it, then all public funding ought to be removed — after all, that’s politicians deciding how to allocate tax dollars.

Phillips did allow that she might have played a doctor, but she isn’t one in real-life — which might have been a refreshing admission, except it was used to dodge a question that should have had such an obvious answer. It was Rep. Louie Gohmert who managed to stump Phillips by asking her if a survivor of abortion like Melissa Ohden has a right to life.

Watch as Busy Phillips cannot answer @replouiegohmert's question as to whether Melissa Ohden, an abortion survivor, has a right to life. pic.twitter.com/U43MbmscdS — National Right to Life (@nrlc) June 4, 2019

Abortion activist @BusyPhilipps can't answer a congressman's question about whether @melissaohden, who survived an abortion, has a right to life. FOUR TIMES she is unable to give a response.pic.twitter.com/CphC26ouET — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 4, 2019

We shouldn’t need the “Jeopardy” countdown clock for this one — the woman survived an abortion attempt.

WTF is she even testifying? — ladykrystyna (@ladykrystyna) June 4, 2019

Why is a 39 year old Hollywood actress testifying before Congress about abortion? What expertise or experience could she possibly have? — L'galEagle (@LegalLowry) June 5, 2019

Cause she is an actress who gets paid to play a role. And her current role is to push abortion agenda and talk in cliched circles to fool the weak minded. — Robin RN (@robin012009) June 4, 2019

Lol “although I played a doctor on television..” why is she there?! — Kristin (@KiKi1185) June 4, 2019

Don't worry Busy. No one. And I mean…no. one. Would confuse you for a doctor even if you "played one on TV". No. One. — Nicole (@nicolerubel) June 4, 2019

"Democrats" are notorious for calling up actors who play doctors, cops and so on to speak as if they're experts in medicine, law enforcement and so on. They seriously believe if you played a doctor on TV then you know as much as a real doctor. — Jerome Goolsby (@JLG1956) June 5, 2019

Dems called Sally Field to testify about unions, Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek & Jane Fonda to testify about farming – b/c they played farmers' wives – and Steven Colbert was called to speak abt migrant labour issues. — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) June 5, 2019

Busy Phillips refuses to say that a baby that has been born alive, is a human being with rights. Why??? Very evil & dangerous thinking. — Jen (@Jenliznews) June 5, 2019

Actors where shunned in the middle ages because it was believed that to portray someone else, a character, one had to give up one's soul. Doesn't seem to be much of a stretch now does it? — Mike Siesel (@OzarkAggie) June 4, 2019

Sounds like Busy thinks that surving an abortion is not actually "birth," that birth is only when the baby is wanted. — Andy Perrigo (@faperrigo) June 5, 2019

She’s not speaking about birth sir she’s speaking about death — Jon Thomson (@paauilo11) June 4, 2019

I can't get over how these pro-abortion people live in denial concerning human life. They may have a hidden agenda for supporting abortion–possibly they have a financial stake in seeing the continued government funding of Planned Parenthood. I don't know what else to think. — Fred Hartfield (@FZiess) June 4, 2019

What right does she have to determine who lives or who dies? Why is she before Congress? And why are there so many “celebrities” on the side of murdering innocent children? I don’t get it. Where are the pro-life advocates in Hollywood? — SuperFanMom (@mysterywriter66) June 4, 2019

"Well, first of all…" translates roughly to "I need to buy time to figure out how to avoid answering the question" — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) June 5, 2019

Their arguments only make sense inside their echo chamber. Once exposed to truth, they wilt. — Steve Lauhoff (@slauhoff) June 4, 2019

"Well I don't want to answer your questions that I do have an opinion on because i don't want myself to look like the monster I am" — ☭ DEMOCRATIC COMMUNISM ☭ (@ihatefreespeech) June 4, 2019

She couldn’t give a response, because there is NO HUMANE RESPONSE! — John Toms (@john_toms) June 5, 2019

This is unbelievable! If you cannot answer this question directly something is terribly wrong. — jmerls (@jmerls1) June 4, 2019

She can't or won't answer because the answer is yes. — Adrian (@me_existential) June 4, 2019

For what it’s worth, the ACLU thought the one clip you should watch from the hearing wasn’t Phillips’ non-answer to Gohmert’s question, but this:

"It is my body. Not the state's." — @BusyPhilipps's testimony today in front of the House Judiciary Committee was powerful, vital, and affirming for all of us in the fight for our abortion rights. If you watch one thing today, let it be this. pic.twitter.com/3M2h9xDGwZ — ACLU (@ACLU) June 4, 2019

No, if you watch one thing, watch her stammer trying to avoid answering if an abortion survivor has a right to life.

