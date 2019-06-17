In comments at an event in Washington, DC today, we’ve already told you that former veep and Dem presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that he’s the one who would be able to “shame” Mitch McConnell into supporting the Left’s agenda. In addition, Joe “they’re gonna put y’all back in chains” Biden broke the needle on many irony detectors after slamming the GOP for being divisive.

So what was next? How about the first thing Biden would do as president:

Biden says income inequality is worst since 1902. "There's plenty of money to go around," says first thing he'll do as president is get rid of Trump tax cuts — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 17, 2019

Who’s up for paying more in taxes under a Biden presidency?

Biden: “The first thing I would do” is raise taxes. pic.twitter.com/sQ83kn2XbK — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2019

Biden: “The first thing I would do” is raise taxeshttps://t.co/pxhY990tAL pic.twitter.com/fBJ7NwR0vu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2019

Presumably that’s where Biden would be forced to try and “shame” Mitch McConnell into agreeing with him on repealing the GOP tax cuts.

The Biden campaign might end up being a sort of in-kind donation to the Trump campaign:

Floppy Joe’s making ads for Trump https://t.co/euvJ5ryGJF — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 17, 2019

Way to go, Joe.

In 1984, didn't Mondale say that too? — Theologineer (@Theologineer) June 17, 2019

Music to my ears. Ever hear of Walter Mondale? — I want a Participation trophy (@MendozaDwight) June 17, 2019

How quickly the Dems forget!