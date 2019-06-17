In comments at an event in Washington, DC today, we’ve already told you that former veep and Dem presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that he’s the one who would be able to “shame” Mitch McConnell into supporting the Left’s agenda. In addition, Joe “they’re gonna put y’all back in chains” Biden broke the needle on many irony detectors after slamming the GOP for being divisive.

So what was next? How about the first thing Biden would do as president:

Who’s up for paying more in taxes under a Biden presidency?

Trending

Presumably that’s where Biden would be forced to try and “shame” Mitch McConnell into agreeing with him on repealing the GOP tax cuts.

The Biden campaign might end up being a sort of in-kind donation to the Trump campaign:

Way to go, Joe.

How quickly the Dems forget!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignDonald Trumpgop tax cutsJoe BidentaxesTrump tax cuts