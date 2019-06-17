Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is speaking in Washington, DC today:

Hello from Washington, DC, where @JoeBiden just took the stage at the Poor People’s Campaign forum. Theme: “MORAL REVIVAL.” An attempt to take away the message of morality from the right. pic.twitter.com/BdMKSZMCwW — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 17, 2019

During his comments, Biden reserved some harsh criticism for “charlatans” on the other side:

Biden says at the Poor People's Campaign in DC that income inequality has allowed "the charlatans… to pit black folks against white folks against Latinos." Their argument, Biden says, is "if you have a problem, it’s the other." — Dan Merica (@merica) June 17, 2019

Biden said, "For too many years …. the charlatans have been able to pit black folks against white folks against latino." Comes back to talking about "charlatans" pitting groups against others & says: "We have a guy in the White House who has turned it into an art form." — Jon Ward (@jonward11) June 17, 2019

I've counted 3 use of the term "charlatans" by Biden so far — Jon Ward (@jonward11) June 17, 2019

Sounds like Biden might be doing some projecting today.

Biden, in his opening statement: “For too many years… great income inequality has allowed the charlatans to pit people against each other…It’s a bunch of malarkey." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 17, 2019

.@JoeBiden opens remarks at Poor People's Campaign by saying one result of poverty is it's enabled "charlatans" to pit different groups against one another. — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 17, 2019

Really, Joe?

The irony of that comment is amazing. It’s pretty much the Democrats entire platform — loonardi (@loonardi) June 17, 2019

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

The “dividing people” criticism for the GOP today coming from Joe “they’re gonna put y’all back in chains” Biden is a special kind of shamelessness.