Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is speaking in Washington, DC today:

During his comments, Biden reserved some harsh criticism for “charlatans” on the other side:

Sounds like Biden might be doing some projecting today.

Really, Joe?

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

The “dividing people” criticism for the GOP today coming from Joe “they’re gonna put y’all back in chains” Biden is a special kind of shamelessness.

