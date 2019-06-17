As Twitchy told you earlier, Joe Biden participated in a “Moral Revival” today in D.C., where he decried the “charlatans” who pit groups against each other. No, the irony wasn’t lost on us, either.

At the same event, Biden also said this:

Where to begin? How about here:

If Biden actually believes that’s how it would work, he’s even more out-of-touch than we thought.

But wait! It gets better still:

It’s not often that we find ourselves agreeing with anyone on Team Obama, but on this, she’s right. Mitch McConnell has made it pretty damn clear that he’s not going to sit there and let the Democrats shame him into anything.

Every Democratic effort to shame Mitch McConnell only makes him stronger.

