As Twitchy told you earlier, Joe Biden participated in a “Moral Revival” today in D.C., where he decried the “charlatans” who pit groups against each other. No, the irony wasn’t lost on us, either.

At the same event, Biden also said this:

In DC, @JoyReid asks @JoeBiden how he'll get his agenda past Mitch McConnell. "I know you're one of the ones who thinks it's naive to say we have to work together," Biden tells her, before pitching his powers of persuasion. "You can shame people to do things the right way." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 17, 2019

Where to begin? How about here:

Is there strategy behind Biden’s repeated suggestion that Republican and Democrats will suddenly all get along when he’s president, or is it just a thing he says? — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) June 17, 2019

If Biden actually believes that’s how it would work, he’s even more out-of-touch than we thought.

The lame will walk and the blind will see. The lion will lie down with the lamb… https://t.co/0oRRwAY3TT — Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 17, 2019

But wait! It gets better still:

In reaction to Biden's comments below, a top Obama White House official texts: "I can’t tell you how angry this makes me." Obama officials haven't forgotten how they had to fight McConnell repeatedly and Biden's dismissiveness is frustrating them. https://t.co/nTzvGXDj4u — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

2. Obama White House Deputy Chief of Staff @AlyssaMastro44 on Biden's remarks. https://t.co/pakzbpH4Aa — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

maybe you can shame people. you can’t shame McConnell. it would be dope to find a path to greater bipartisanship but this isn’t that path. https://t.co/l2YNj0H7i0 — alyssa “activist witches 2020” mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) June 17, 2019

It’s not often that we find ourselves agreeing with anyone on Team Obama, but on this, she’s right. Mitch McConnell has made it pretty damn clear that he’s not going to sit there and let the Democrats shame him into anything.

What did Biden do to get McConnell to give Merrick Garland a hearing? Did he try to shame McConnell? If he did, why does Biden think it didn't work? — nothings monstered (@nothingsmonstrd) June 17, 2019

Trying to shame McConnell is like trying to drown a fish. — EconomicDarwin (@DarwinEconomic) June 17, 2019

Every Democratic effort to shame Mitch McConnell only makes him stronger.