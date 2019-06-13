Earlier we told you that Nancy Pelosi’s latest shot at Mitch McConnell was already starting to backfire, and now it just keeps getting worse for the Speaker. And by “worse” we mean “hilarious”:

Thank you for the in-kind contribution, Nancy. pic.twitter.com/9DSSFZ6HKf — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 13, 2019

While the DNC’s having to increase their line of credit in preparation for more mounting debt, maybe the Republicans can self-fund off of Democrat backfires. McConnell’s office has sold these anti-socialism “Grim Reaper” shirts on previous occasions but obviously figured Pelosi’s comments helped provide another opportunity to move some updated product based on her “graveyard” comment:

Nancy Pelosi would really hate it if you got this t-shirt. — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 13, 2019

Pelosi can be quite helpful from time to time.