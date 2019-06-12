Many Democrats have presented idea after idea about things that should be “free,” but unfortunately for them one of those freebies isn’t the political process. It sounds like the DNC might be expecting to melt more credit cards at some point:

Alternative headline: DNC getting new credit card to pay off their maxed out card. #CashPoor #FlatBroke https://t.co/wUo0QSnQk7 — Josh Kivett (@JoshKivett) June 12, 2019

“The RNC reported no debt at the end of April and $34.7 million in the bank. The DNC had $7.6 million in cash, and $6.2 million in debt.” https://t.co/9xBVVIp0xN — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 12, 2019

Reminder: the DSCC is $20 million in debt. https://t.co/YARWTId262 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 12, 2019

The DNC has struggled to raise money in recent years, and it is routinely lapped by its Republican counterpart. Through the end of April, the DNC reported having raised almost $19 million this year, less than half the $45.6 million in contributions the Republican National Committee (RNC) has received.

Gotta appreciate the consistency w/ Keynesian economic principles pic.twitter.com/ILOYrcrNXM — Taylor Svehlak (@TaylorSvehlak) June 12, 2019

I have a structured settlement but I need cash now…call JG Wentworth, 877 CASH NOW https://t.co/5Y6DZ6ql2A — Mike Joyce (@mjoyce317) June 12, 2019

There's a really hilarious joke about the failure of Keynesian economics somewhere in here https://t.co/ulnH7Jj931 — Taylor Svehlak (@TaylorSvehlak) June 12, 2019

Spoiler Alert: They’re NOT good for it. — Learn The COTUS (@gypsyluc) June 12, 2019

If they'll borrow money to fund campaigns, how do you think they'll govern? Oh wait… https://t.co/QqeL6NXACL — Ryan Fraase (@ryanfraase) June 12, 2019

Then asks for loan forgiveness next year… https://t.co/x3Ixmkxdmc — Brian Cole (@colebrianj) June 12, 2019

in more ways than one. — CC (@ChatByCC) June 12, 2019

Maybe Rep. Marcia Fudge’s approach of doubling down on Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” approach will bring more people on board the Democrat train. *Eye roll*