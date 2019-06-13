Is there some sort of physical condition that prevents Democrats from ever learning their lesson? Because holy hell, they just keep stepping on rakes. Case in point, Nancy Pelosi, who decided that the best way to take down Mitch McConnell is to remind everyone what a badass he is:

You know what they say about insanity, right? That insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results? Well, all the Democrats have to do is not be insane and they really just can’t do it. Like, they literally cannot.

Dems like Pelosi are only making McConnell’s job easier. They’re burying themselves in his graveyard. They’re jumping in head-first!

