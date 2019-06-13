Is there some sort of physical condition that prevents Democrats from ever learning their lesson? Because holy hell, they just keep stepping on rakes. Case in point, Nancy Pelosi, who decided that the best way to take down Mitch McConnell is to remind everyone what a badass he is:

Pelosi rarely uses a chart or props at her weekly press conferences. But this chart is on the stage for today’s newser pic.twitter.com/hljrTPsXRR — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 13, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings a poster titled "McConnell's graveyard" with bills she says Leader Mitch McConnell "wants to bury." "Leader McConnell seems to take great pride in calling himself the Grim Reaper, it's part of his political campaign," she says https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/pdksaCUU00 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2019

You know what they say about insanity, right? That insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results? Well, all the Democrats have to do is not be insane and they really just can’t do it. Like, they literally cannot.

They continue to not get it pic.twitter.com/LEuR5gh93O — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 13, 2019

“He’s killing!” they promoted — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 13, 2019

Lolol. Yes. This is why we love him. — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) June 13, 2019

Man, this #CocaineMitch guy sounds awesome. — Garbonzo “I AM You.” LaBean (@dattmyar) June 13, 2019

"Cocaine Mitch," "Nuclear Mitch," "Grim Reaper Mitch" and now "Graveyard Mitch"? Awesome. https://t.co/5esznY1BT2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 13, 2019

This has got to be an in-kind contribution to McConnell from Pelosi. Is that even allowed? — Martin (@m_silenus) June 13, 2019

Why is Pelosi making campaign ad mailers for McConnell? https://t.co/uZYOD6fXvK — Dodd (@Amuk3) June 13, 2019

Best ad for Mcconnell yet! — Kp (@BRAIN007) June 13, 2019

Im wondering if they know this is what will get him re-elected…and maybe reanimated so he can be re-elected again and again? — Steve (@SPavls) June 13, 2019

Dems like Pelosi are only making McConnell’s job easier. They’re burying themselves in his graveyard. They’re jumping in head-first!