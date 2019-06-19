As Twitchy told you earlier, former Oakland Raider Burgess Owens testified on Capitol Hill today, where he reaffirmed his stance against slavery reparations. You’ll no doubt be shocked that that didn’t sit well with Racism Police Chief Tariq Nasheed. And you’ll no doubt be shocked that Nasheed resorted to racism to shame Owens:

In his Twitter bio, Nasheed refers to himself as “the world’s #1 Race Baiter.” He’s clearly worked very hard for that title.

Trending

Racism’s awesome and hilarious as long as it’s directed against the right people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Burgess Owensracismracistreparationsslavery reparationsTariq Nasheed