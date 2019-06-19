Former Oakland Raider Burgess Owens testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties today on the subject of slavery reparations. Owens, a conservative, has previously spoken out against the idea of reparations, and today, once again, he didn’t mince words:

Wow, Burgess Owens just stunned everyone: “I used to be a Democrat until I did my history and found out the misery that that party brought to my race… Let's pay restitution. How about the Democratic Party pay for all the misery brought to my race…" pic.twitter.com/ZXuwncFreV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 19, 2019

