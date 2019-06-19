OMFG…

Joe Biden, while speaking at a high-dollar fundraiser in Manhattan last night, talked up his ability to work with segregationists in the past as evidence he’ll be able to get things done as president:

And here’s Connie Schultz, wife of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), absolutely nuking the Dem frontrunner over the comment:

Honestly, what was Biden thinking?

This is the guy Biden is bragging about:

Trending

We expect Biden will backtrack any minute now:

But this really shouldn’t be shocking to anyone. This. Is. Who. Biden. Is:

Exit question: Will the media follow up?

Prediction: Nope:

Time to panic, Dems!

You see, it’s OK to ask about his health of you’re a lib:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Joe Biden