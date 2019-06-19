OMFG…

Joe Biden, while speaking at a high-dollar fundraiser in Manhattan last night, talked up his ability to work with segregationists in the past as evidence he’ll be able to get things done as president:

Tonight at a fundraiser in NYC, Biden recalled serving with a major segregationist Mississippi senator: “I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland … he never called me boy, he always called me son.” He imitated the drawl. “At least there was some civility. We got things done” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 19, 2019

And here’s Connie Schultz, wife of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), absolutely nuking the Dem frontrunner over the comment:

There is no punchline here, no emoji or funny meme to soften the harm of your words. That segregationist never called you “boy” because you are white. If you want to boast about your relationship with a racist, you are not who we need to succeed the racist in the White House. https://t.co/gULBDb9kMp — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 19, 2019

Honestly, what was Biden thinking?

I add this: My first thoughts, after learning of Biden's comments, were of my black friends, neighbors and colleagues: How would they hear this? What do they deserve to hear from us? Soon enough, they were letting me know. We're either allies, or we're not. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 19, 2019

This is the guy Biden is bragging about:

An example of Eastland's "civility," while he was urging people to defy Brown v. Board of Education: "The Southern institution of racial segregation or racial separation was the correct, self-evident truth which arose from the chaos and confusion of the Reconstruction period." https://t.co/VZ5AZGwI8u — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 19, 2019

We expect Biden will backtrack any minute now:

My grandfather grew up in Jim Crow Mississippi. He was called “boy” by white folks every day of his life. He left the South, got a PhD, came back & was still “boy” to them. My grandfather didn’t lack “civility.” A statement like this is an affront to his life & millions of others https://t.co/qInnHkix0V — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 19, 2019

But this really shouldn’t be shocking to anyone. This. Is. Who. Biden. Is:

Joe Biden eulogizes the senate’s most notorious segregationist, Strom Thurmond, boasting in an affected southern accent that he’s “the only outsider speaking today” at the funeral pic.twitter.com/1BfhpFScq2 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 2, 2019

Exit question: Will the media follow up?

Reporters should ask Biden why he thinks he'll succeed in cutting deals with Republicans where Obama failed, because it sure seems like he's flat out saying it's because he's white. https://t.co/nWQKRdWnJt — Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) June 19, 2019

Prediction: Nope:

This is what got Trent Lott removed. Rest assured Biden will get away with it. https://t.co/hYuCi31QSz — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 19, 2019

Time to panic, Dems!

Oh dear God. Is Biden going to be our McCain 2008? Or worse, our Bob Dole 1996? I mean, come on… https://t.co/TT2adTGwgR — digby (@digby56) June 19, 2019

You see, it’s OK to ask about his health of you’re a lib:

Can we just acknowledge that some people are visibly past their prime? https://t.co/Iy4w36qVg0 — Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) June 19, 2019

