As Twitchy reported Monday, a handful of Democratic presidential candidates attended something called the Poor People’s Campaign presidential forum, and Joe Biden was among them.

You might remember it was just over a year ago when Biden told students at the University of Miami that he probably would have “beat the hell out” of Donald Trump if they’d attended school together to teach him to respect women. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no,’ Biden relayed. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews certainly got a kick out of it; he presented Biden with a pair of boxing gloves during an interview. Believe it or not, though, Salon was not amused, telling Biden that his “macho fantasies about a Trump beatdown don’t help women.”

We’ve looked through our archives and have plenty of examples when Biden’s calls for civility haven’t exactly matched his rhetoric. And it looks like there’ll be plenty more; at the forum Monday, Biden said his method of dealing with Republicans in Congress would be a brass-knuckle fight.

“Let’s start a real physical revolution?” What is he talking about? He’s the least “revolutionary” candidate out there, except maybe “Beta” O’Rourke.

Don’t underestimate Mitch “Grim Reaper” McConnell, either. He doesn’t get these nicknames for nothing.

Do it.

He does make little girls nervous, we’ll give him that.

Is Biden enlisting Antifa in his physical revolution? Will his administration subsidize their garbage can lids and shoulder pads?

Joe Biden: the 76-year-old who’ll come at you behind the gym wearing brass knuckles if he catches you sniffing a woman’s hair.

