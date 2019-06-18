As Twitchy reported Monday, a handful of Democratic presidential candidates attended something called the Poor People’s Campaign presidential forum, and Joe Biden was among them.

You might remember it was just over a year ago when Biden told students at the University of Miami that he probably would have “beat the hell out” of Donald Trump if they’d attended school together to teach him to respect women. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no,’ Biden relayed. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews certainly got a kick out of it; he presented Biden with a pair of boxing gloves during an interview. Believe it or not, though, Salon was not amused, telling Biden that his “macho fantasies about a Trump beatdown don’t help women.”

We’ve looked through our archives and have plenty of examples when Biden’s calls for civility haven’t exactly matched his rhetoric. And it looks like there’ll be plenty more; at the forum Monday, Biden said his method of dealing with Republicans in Congress would be a brass-knuckle fight.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that the way he would deal with Senate Republicans who oppose his agenda is with a “brass knuckle fight,” later adds: “Let’s start a real physical revolution if you’re talking about it” pic.twitter.com/GQPmDGxJpo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

“Let’s start a real physical revolution?” What is he talking about? He’s the least “revolutionary” candidate out there, except maybe “Beta” O’Rourke.

Big talk from a little man-reminds me of all those big talkers in high school. Lots of hot air from "weak" Joe. What did he apologize for this time? — Gregory Siegelman (@GregSiegelman) June 18, 2019

What exactly is Biden getting physical with? I’m pretty sure his middle name is “Fragile” — D-Roc (@yachter12) June 18, 2019

Sarah Palin said "cross-hairs" and the media wet itself.

Biden says this a crickets. #bias — Chuck (@Chuck30075) June 18, 2019

Easy there tough guy. I don’t want you to break your hip. — CD Franden (@vanhorn4174) June 18, 2019

Joe would get his feelings hurt real fast. — Paul Edwards (@Fyrbuff102Paul) June 18, 2019

Don’t underestimate Mitch “Grim Reaper” McConnell, either. He doesn’t get these nicknames for nothing.

It’d be hilarious. I nominate Dan Crenshaw to fist fight for the conservative side of Congress. — Jake (@jakematthewstx) June 18, 2019

Do it.

He did nothing in his 8 years as VP. Let’s go old man #BrassIKnuckleFight pic.twitter.com/DXGSyc31OP — Auston Taylor (@dewittdutch5) June 18, 2019

Yeah @JoeBiden totally strikes the fear of God into everyone. — Riccardo Rinaldi (@RiccardoRinaldi) June 18, 2019

He does make little girls nervous, we’ll give him that.

Justin Bieber could take him. — GaryJ (@Gary1863) June 18, 2019

Molon … you know the rest — Lulu Lapin (@Lulu_Lapin) June 18, 2019

The gunophobic left wants to start a physical revolution? Get ready, it's gonna take 5 mins pic.twitter.com/9bCyzDHs1y — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) June 18, 2019

Is Biden enlisting Antifa in his physical revolution? Will his administration subsidize their garbage can lids and shoulder pads?

Biden's reckless statements about starting a "physical revolution" is a dogwhistle to the violent hate groups in the Democrat party. Is he advocating the overthrow of our political system? Or just political violence against his opposition? — billca (@billca951) June 18, 2019

Well…if they kick it off an a Thursday, we could probably have it wrapped up in time for work on Monday. Tuesday at the latest. — Mark Morrison (@MMorrisonTSP) June 18, 2019

Legally it is called “provocation”. Should he be banned from Twitter? — Fred Flinstone (@cavemannow) June 18, 2019

As a conservative I accept the challenge! Let's do it!! — Mike (@backstrap4me) June 18, 2019

He’s how old? — Matt Brown (@5browncrew) June 18, 2019

does that start by him engaging in physical violence with all the scientists who aren't releasing that cure for cancer that he promises he'll deliver if he wins? — Pete Cage (@Petercage27) June 18, 2019

Just as tough as he was on Iran. — Cory Abernathy (@thedude144) June 18, 2019

Joe couldn’t win a fight with a slightly out of reach glass of water. — BushidoMan (@Bushido_Man) June 18, 2019

Really adult and helpful Joe. — Teena Hammond (@plastictiggrrr) June 18, 2019

Joe Biden: the 76-year-old who’ll come at you behind the gym wearing brass knuckles if he catches you sniffing a woman’s hair.

Related: