Elizabeth Warren just might be a force to contend with. Yeah, we know she’s crazy and will get hammered over that DNA test she framed as a vindication of her claims to Native American ancestry. But … while Joe Biden can’t figure out where he stands, Warren is going full steam ahead with free everything for everyone, paid for by a two-cent tax on just the “tippy-top” of the economic food chain.

And — this is key — the DNC stuck her at the kids’ table as far as the debates go, meaning she’ll probably dominate all her competitors polling at 1 percent and win the night easily, giving some traction to her campaign. Biden/Warren? Now that’s a nightmare.

While Biden thinks he can “shame” Senate Majority Leader Mitch “Cocaine” McConnell into supporting his agenda, Warren seems to think nothing of nuking the filibuster if it gets in the was of her wealth tax. She made the remarks Monday at the Poor People’s Campaign presidential forum.

. @ewarren, at the Poor People's Campaign event, taps a line very close to one used by @JoeBiden earlier: “Tell me how you spend your money and I’ll tell you what your values are.” — David Catanese (@davecatanese) June 17, 2019

. @ewarren on how she implements a wealth tax, goes to killing the filibuster: “If we’re in the majority and Mitch McConnell wants to block us … then I’m all for getting rid of the filibuster. We cannot let him block things the way he did during the Obama administration.” — David Catanese (@davecatanese) June 17, 2019

In other words …

We must destroy the norms to save them. https://t.co/LWQZhA2J3w — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 17, 2019

I will never EVER understand Leftists: they claim to love America as much as anyone else, yet want to fundamentally change everything about it. Husband to his wife: "I love you! I just wished you were completely different, that's all" — Turd Ferguson The 81113050th (@TurdFer81113050) June 17, 2019

Also, you need a constitutional amendment because her wealth tax isn't compatible with Art 1, Sect 2 or Amendment 16. But that's a little harder to envision than wishing minority rights in the Senate out of existence. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 17, 2019

Perhaps she should read the 16th Amendment. That’s the obstacle to her wealth tax not the Grim Reaper — mick j (@mfjak) June 17, 2019

Great defense of the filibuster — Michael (@leavetheraft) June 17, 2019

Hmm I think that ship has sailed. — Chris Engelhardt (@ChrisEngelhardt) June 17, 2019

Until you want to use the filibuster — Christopher Cherrone (@thndrdude) June 17, 2019

You would think that the Dems would have learned by now, changing the rules today comes back to bite you tomorrow. But maybe they will realize that if RBG steps down. Thanks Harry Reid. — Rupp (@Rupp89833503) June 17, 2019

Go ahead. Do it.

But remember what that guy you referenced…Mitch McConnell…said: You'll regret this. And you may regret this sooner than you think. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) June 17, 2019

Alright then. Republicans can build the wall, cut welfare, cut legal immigration in the absence of filibuster. — 𝕂𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝 𝕃𝕚𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕝 🚁👨‍✈️ (@KlasicalLiberal) June 17, 2019

This is the key question to the likes of @MaxBoot and @JRubinBlogger, who screech that the GOP is a threat to democracy and that Democrats, who have offered no policy reasons for wary Republicans to join them, should nonetheless get our votes. It's insane. — RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) June 17, 2019

Even Slate thinks the idea’s nutty: