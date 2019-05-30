Elizabeth Warren’s appearance on “The View” today brought with it some pushback from the hosts after her rant against “hate for profit” Fox News, but many on the panel as well as in the audience were back on board after Warren’s list of free stuff that could be provided by her “wealth tax” plan:

Everything’s gonna be free, y’all! And the audience at “The View” loved it.

And for just two cents of somebody else’s money? What a deal!

For most of the field of 2020 Dems, they’re not about to let reality stand in the way of their attempts to reel in support by using promises of free stuff for bait.

