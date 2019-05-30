Elizabeth Warren’s appearance on “The View” today brought with it some pushback from the hosts after her rant against “hate for profit” Fox News, but many on the panel as well as in the audience were back on board after Warren’s list of free stuff that could be provided by her “wealth tax” plan:

The audience at 'The View' goes wild as @SenWarren rattles off all the things she'll make "free" via a "2 cent" tax. pic.twitter.com/Beyuqy9txc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 30, 2019

Everything’s gonna be free, y’all! And the audience at “The View” loved it.

This is great! Free college, cancel all student loan debt, free child care – and it only costs 2 cents! https://t.co/SFWvAMgaeZ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 30, 2019

And for just two cents of somebody else’s money? What a deal!

We can have it all, and pay for it with these glass beads! https://t.co/iZD6sdaQgm — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 30, 2019

The only universal truth I’ve learned in my 30 years: people love to spend other people’s money. Ponying up their own? Not so much. https://t.co/m89m3NIsca — Laura Christian (@laurahinderaker) May 30, 2019

Every Euro country that has tried this socialist wealth redistribution scheme Had to give it up because it drove their capital away This cuckoo game means she takes money fm the rich they have already paid taxes on & slowly strips them of their wealth Why would they stay? https://t.co/kTmz4udMEo — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) May 30, 2019

For most of the field of 2020 Dems, they’re not about to let reality stand in the way of their attempts to reel in support by using promises of free stuff for bait.