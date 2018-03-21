Donald Trump’s record when it comes to women is, shall we say, less than stellar. But this tough talk from Joe Biden rings just a wee bit hollow, don’t you think?

Joe Biden says he would have "beat the hell out" of Pres. Trump in high school for disrespecting women. https://t.co/SJJ0ZpKK5r pic.twitter.com/2Xw7C99Ejg — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 21, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden took fresh jabs at President Donald Trump on Tuesday while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, telling students at the University of Miami that he probably would have “beat the hell out” of Trump if they’d attended school together. “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

Would you, Joe? Would you?

🙄👌 Biden would have been trying to take out the competition. https://t.co/TVvrae24CQ — RBe (@RBPundit) March 21, 2018

Heh. No kidding.

Rather not take advice from someone caught on camera multiple times groping women and young girls uncomfortably. — jezza (@pierpolli10) March 21, 2018

Did he say what he'd do about the creepy old dude that keeps getting handsy? pic.twitter.com/Jyg5VKJsck — Judge Smails (@JSmails) March 21, 2018

This coming from the creepiest man on earth that looks like a dog in heat around every female he is seen with. He is just flipping creepy — Giena (@gienaeveritt) March 21, 2018

***

