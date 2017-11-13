Since we’re on the subject of predators in politics, now might be a good time to highlight one particularly egregious repeat offender:

It's time to talk about former Vice President Joe Biden, the open sexual predator. A thread/moment… — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In this clip, former Vice President Biden uses a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl — in front of her entire family. Her visible discomfort is extremely obvious. pic.twitter.com/PXZx68KEGe — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

If that wasn't disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her "see you back home, I hope" after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother. pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

As former VP, Biden had a habit of smelling the hair of women and (particularly) little girls. In this clip, he fixes the hair of a little girl, conveniently placing his hands near her chest area. Her and the other young girl beside her clearly seem uncomfortable by it all. pic.twitter.com/fpER7WB604 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In this clip, Biden swears-in (R) Senator Jim Risch. During photographs, Biden touches Risch's daughter, specifically asking to take a photo alone with her. You can hear Risch say "Dad's going to stand pretty close." (I wonder why?) Biden even jokes and says, "If I was young…" pic.twitter.com/LLqJ4guU0q — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In this clip at another swearing-in ceremony, former VP Biden starts strangely sniffing the hair of a very young girl (he just met) repeatedly, also kissing on her. This man clearly has no boundaries. pic.twitter.com/MxYxEJVDRR — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Biden almost always seems to immediately inquire about the age of the girls he meets during these ops. He also has a habit of creepily saying "no serious guys till you're 31." "Serious" guys? The way he handles young girls is discomforting to watch. You can see it on their faces. pic.twitter.com/AH0V41WiQG — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In this clip, Biden grabs onto a little girl he just met, continuing to grab her with one hand as he uses his other to shake hands with those he's being introduced to. Very awkward. He then starts stroking her face repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/NhHkuthDb6 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

A lot of the family members involved in these awkward moments don't know how to respond to Joe Biden preying on their young female relatives. Jeff Sessions, however, knows exactly what to do. Watch as he swats Biden's hand from touching his granddaughter. Wonder why he'd do that? pic.twitter.com/YNw5ZHlXWP — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Former VP Joe Biden doesn't just target little girls. Watch as he grabs onto the shoulder's of Ashton Carter's wife, Stephanie, smelling her hair. She's clearly surprised by his awkward behavior. pic.twitter.com/nerOikRQcZ — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Why must former Vice President Joe Biden habitually smell the hair of the women, little girls, and babies he meets? pic.twitter.com/U53mdueVFi — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

No woman is safe from Joe Biden's creepy disposition. Not even Hillary Clinton herself. Watch as he awkwardly embraces her for a particularly long amount of time. She keeps patting his arm as a gesture to let go, but he refuses. pic.twitter.com/u9YQilkON3 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

The media has even acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden clearly has a problem controlling his behavior around women and young girls. pic.twitter.com/kGgZfB9mst — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

After the presented evidence, no morally sound person should want former Vice President Joe Biden back in an elected position of power. He is a danger to women. The proof is crystal clear. He should be investigated. (End of thread)#CreepyJoeBiden/#CreepyUncleJoe — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Biden’s been pulling this crap for years — and he repeatedly gets away with it. Why?

Your "whatabout" strategy is ridiculous. — Jonas (@oujibored) November 13, 2017

This isn't a "whatabout" or a strategy. A man that blatantly perverted should never be in a position of power. That's all this is about. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

We can’t emphasize this enough: Sexually creepy behavior is creepy no matter what political party you belong to.