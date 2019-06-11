As Twitchy reported Monday, 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand announced that at last, over the weekend, she’d finally reached the 65,000-donor threshold, guaranteeing her a spot at the first Democratic primary debate. It was either that or place in three national polls specified by the DNC.

We’ve noted quite a few times the instances where candidate Eric Swalwell has made a video begging for just a dollar, because it looks like he’s not going to qualify for the debates with these poll numbers:

Eric Swalwell has received 0% of the vote in 24 consecutive national polls. — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) June 11, 2019

Hey me too! — Nathan Kuhl (@KuhlNathan) June 11, 2019

We’re not surprised, but still … wow.

America is already great. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 11, 2019

There’s a reason for that. No one likes him. — Lynne Pence (@lynnepence) June 11, 2019

No one likes being threatened with a nuclear strike, either.

Maybe threatening to use nuclear weapons on citizens wasn't the smartest of ideas. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) June 11, 2019

He's lulling them into a false sense of security. — Chillonius Funk (@Steffen124) June 11, 2019

He could still make it to the White House. Maybe Kamala Harris will pull an Obama and decide she needs her own white dude who says stupid things to balance out her ticket.

Nowhere to go but up! — insureblog (@insureblog) June 11, 2019

Whatever you do, do it 100%! Even if it's losing! — Lesleynka (@lesleynka_LA) June 11, 2019

This means Marianne Williamson is beating him by a factor of infinity. — Jeremy Stamper (@jeremymstamper) June 11, 2019

“The Yang Gang” is curb-stomping this guy.

Record setting candidature. — Jan G (@J_Mu_G) June 11, 2019

That is impressive consistency. — Marc Mahnke⛳🎸 (@MarcMahnke) June 11, 2019

Tough to vote in a poll when you've been nuked — Problematic (@Problem_Pod) June 11, 2019

Cc: @JesseKellyDC Eric needs a family reunion to get in the board — jimmy miles (@boobiemiles04) June 11, 2019

Don’t forget … he’s the son of two Republicans, so he can’t even count on mom and dad.

Just one dollar, guys! — Chris W. (@ChrisW23599296) June 11, 2019

Just $1 and he might just win this thing. Just one. — "Free Rides" Sikorsky (@ThurstonDana) June 11, 2019

I would rather use a dollar to buy an item from Taco Bell’s dollar menu and get diarrhea from it than to donate even one cent to his sorry campaign. — The Great Makhno (@M92020597) June 11, 2019

Remember when he was dumb enough to remind people they could take the dollar they could donate to his campaign and buy half a bag of chips instead? He lost in a landslide to half a bag of chips.

America has spoken Bag of chips > @ericswalwell https://t.co/ciVKWhNkGo — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 11, 2019

He has to be the worst candidate in history. Dennis Kucinich at least believed in aliens, which was good for comic relief. — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) June 11, 2019

He’s due — InExemplum (@inexemplum) June 11, 2019

Definitely the dark horse candidate. Definitely. — @NoFreeSpeechonTwitr (@NoFreeSpeechon1) June 11, 2019

Maybe if he offers to cure cancer like Joe Biden he’ll have a chance. — Jill (@acapri74) June 11, 2019

Please someone send a message to @ericswalwell that changing diapers is better use of his time. At least he seems to be good at it — Ani T. է is God in Armenian (@ani_armenian) June 11, 2019

Since his one issue is gun control, I consider this a success… — classico sinatra (@mvtteo_sinatra) June 11, 2019

Plus, don’t forget that one time he walked an extra block in a Manhattan “snowstorm” so he didn’t have to buy coffee at Trump Tower … what a hero.

This is the one good thing about him — Miguel Malís (@duplicationcube) June 11, 2019

Seems a little high. — anonymously present (@ANONYMOUSLYCZ) June 11, 2019

Don't worry. That number may double soon. 🙂 — Tommy (@CatTom88) June 11, 2019

Damn, I might vote in their primary just to support him. — darylgene (@darylgene) June 11, 2019

Nobody wants a guy that looks like he got bullied in school — Jakob Larson🎧 (@JakobLarson21) June 11, 2019

I bet the best name recognition for this guy comes from all the news coverage about him polling at zero. — Top PAC-12 Team, #10, 11-2! (@99coug) June 11, 2019

No one feels comfortable with Dexter Morgan as President pic.twitter.com/cEK9V2TpJS — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) June 11, 2019

What’s his percentage likelihood of getting a book deal or cable commentary gig — AV Newbie (@atwatervillage) June 11, 2019

Probably pretty good; he’s always been in front of CNN’s camera when they need someone to bash Trump. Maybe he can intern as Jim Acosta’s bodyguard for a year to get a feel for cable news.

