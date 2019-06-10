As Twitchy has reported earlier, to qualify for a spot on the already crowded Democrat primary debate stage, you either have to place somewhere in three specific polls or show that you have amassed 65,000 unique donors to your campaign. As someone who consistently polls at 0 percent, Gillibrand was counting on the donors to get her over the threshold. (It’s also why we suspect Eric Swalwell keeps posting videos begging for one dollar.)

And … drum roll, please … Gillibrand finally managed to con 65,000 people into donating money to her campaign, although we don’t know how many kicked in a buck just to see her on the debate stage for a laugh.

Congratulations and on to the next step in your national humiliation:

Huge news: Over the weekend, we crossed 65,000 donors to our campaign—guaranteeing our spot at the first debates! I'm so grateful to everyone who's helping power this campaign. We have a lot more work to do in the months to come, but for now: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HpRlTptkUI — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 10, 2019

Remember, she’s never lost a race, so President Gillibrand is an inevitability.

i hope you never drop out b/c your entire campaign cracks me up — Ryan (@chasinghumility) June 10, 2019

Yay! Now we get to see you make a fool of yourself on tv. — David Merkison (@DavidMerkison) June 10, 2019

Because we’ll need comic relief. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) June 11, 2019

I am very excited about this. I can’t wait to hear your inane blather that has captivated 0% of the population. — PugsBucsGOP ❌ (@PugsBucsGOP) June 10, 2019

That's a lot of wasted money. — Gray 🇺🇸 (@One_Grayman) June 10, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS! You accomplished the bare minimum! pic.twitter.com/2MptgUP4Xx — Gene Gray🧩 (@genedgray) June 10, 2019

A spot on the JV debate squad — J Barrett (@jplcbarrett) June 10, 2019

And yet you still can’t break up to the 1% level. — Bruce Cook (@brucie551) June 10, 2019

What a crazy coincidence! We also crossed 65,000 illegal border entries this weekend! — DeepStateDiver (@DishonestyHuntr) June 11, 2019

Barf… — jim stevens (@toolabsluvr) June 10, 2019

Lol this is great to hear 😂 — James (@James2054327) June 10, 2019

Andrew Yang crossed that threshold in early March — Bored_In_America (@Bored_In_USA) June 10, 2019

Andrew Yang beat you by three months. — Mary Strow (@marylanestrow) June 10, 2019

How many of them are alive? Certainly no breathing, thinking person would donate. — Uncommon Sense (@JWebbMAZ) June 10, 2019

That’s pathetic? You should have been able to get that many in NY? But you’re a horrible senator who does nothing for your constituents? — Kevin Kapfer (@KevinKapfer) June 10, 2019

What are you going to emphasize? Your support for Drag Queen Story Hour? — Leo Thuman (@leo_thuman) June 10, 2019

I'm just here for the ranch. — Rightisright (@Rightisright20) June 10, 2019

Excellent – the more leftist clowns the better — c (@trgwarning) June 10, 2019

Exactly: we want to see 24 people up on that debate stage all at once, each pushing the others further left.

Your move, Swalwell.

