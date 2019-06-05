To be fair, the Southern Poverty Law Center — the organization to which every mainstream media outlet defers in determining who’s a hate group and who isn’t — doesn’t mention Steven Crowder or Carlos Maza in its press release.

It did, however, just happen to have been sent out the same day that YouTube reversed course from saying Crowder hadn’t violated any terms of service to announce it would demonetize Crowder’s videos … and then reversed course again and said all Crowder had to do was remove a link to his T-shirts … but then clarified that Crowder would have to “address all of the issues with his channel,” which was demonetized “due to continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community.”

Once again, this is YouTube on Tuesday:

And here’s YouTube on Wednesday:

So imagine what sort of demon-child you end up with when you cross YouTube with the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is glad that the video platform is taking action against the radical right — you know, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and apparently Trump supporters, who are called neo-Nazis and white supremacists all the time on YouTube and every other social media platform known to man.

Again, YouTube can’t seem to make up its mind from one day to the next what is “hateful” content, and don’t get us started on the people the SPLC has flagged in its “Extremist Profile” rogues gallery … Charles Murray? Really?

All we need is a mugshot of the guy who used SPLC’s “Hate Map” to choose the Family Research Council as his target to kill “as many as possible.”

Here’s a fun exercise: go to the SPLC’s website and search for “Antifa” and see what you get. Here, we started without you: “Far-right conspiracists stir up hysteria about nonexistent ‘civil war’ plot by ‘antifa.'”

Look, they even put “antifa” in quotation marks like it’s a made-up thing.

Freedom of speech is in great hands, people.

