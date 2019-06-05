To be fair, the Southern Poverty Law Center — the organization to which every mainstream media outlet defers in determining who’s a hate group and who isn’t — doesn’t mention Steven Crowder or Carlos Maza in its press release.

It did, however, just happen to have been sent out the same day that YouTube reversed course from saying Crowder hadn’t violated any terms of service to announce it would demonetize Crowder’s videos … and then reversed course again and said all Crowder had to do was remove a link to his T-shirts … but then clarified that Crowder would have to “address all of the issues with his channel,” which was demonetized “due to continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community.”

Once again, this is YouTube on Tuesday:

(2/4) Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies. We’ve included more info below to explain this decision: — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

And here’s YouTube on Wednesday:

Sorry for the confusion, we were responding to your tweets about the T-shirts. Again, this channel is demonetized due to continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community. To be reinstated, he will need to address all of the issues with his channel. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019

So imagine what sort of demon-child you end up with when you cross YouTube with the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is glad that the video platform is taking action against the radical right — you know, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and apparently Trump supporters, who are called neo-Nazis and white supremacists all the time on YouTube and every other social media platform known to man.

"As with other outlets before it, YouTube’s decision to remove hateful content depends on its ability to enact & enforce policies & procedures that will prevent this content from becoming a global organizing tool for the radical right"—SPLC's Heidi Beirich https://t.co/3Ud6CAxRYq — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) June 5, 2019

Again, YouTube can’t seem to make up its mind from one day to the next what is “hateful” content, and don’t get us started on the people the SPLC has flagged in its “Extremist Profile” rogues gallery … Charles Murray? Really?

Oh, the Southern Terrorist Law Center has thoughts on censorship, y'all. https://t.co/XAdv2N9KbM — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) June 5, 2019

It's almost like when the ACLU has thoughts on liberty. — Regs (@r3gulations) June 5, 2019

So you should be getting removed any day, right? — The Blue 👍 Pinochet (@DoctorKOH) June 5, 2019

Says the literal hate group.

Spare me — Christina Aguilera Monster (@Ritalinisbad) June 5, 2019

Radical Right = anybody to the right of Joe Biden. https://t.co/VXTjg3ZhKe — Tarmac492 (@Tarmac492v2) June 5, 2019

All we need is a mugshot of the guy who used SPLC’s “Hate Map” to choose the Family Research Council as his target to kill “as many as possible.”

Here’s a fun exercise: go to the SPLC’s website and search for “Antifa” and see what you get. Here, we started without you: “Far-right conspiracists stir up hysteria about nonexistent ‘civil war’ plot by ‘antifa.'”

Look, they even put “antifa” in quotation marks like it’s a made-up thing.

Freedom of speech is in great hands, people.

