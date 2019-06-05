Just when you thought YouTube couldn’t possibly look any worse …

After initially refusing to demonetize Steven Crowder yesterday, and then demonetizing him today, YouTube tried to clarify what exactly they’re trying to do:

To clarify, in order to reinstate monetization on this channel, he will need to remove the link to his T-shirts. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019

I didn't think it was possible, but they made it even worse. https://t.co/R5hl7TQIEF — neontaster (@neontaster) June 5, 2019

Ah, but you see, it can always get worse still:

Reporters, @YouTube has not demonetized Crowder. Update your stories accordingly. https://t.co/JLlqoHUrD0 — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

Sorry for the confusion, we were responding to your tweets about the T-shirts. Again, this channel is demonetized due to continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community. To be reinstated, he will need to address all of the issues with his channel. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019

Sweet merciful crap.

This is some first-class damage control here, folks.

you guys are very good at this — Opossum fan account (@LAMetsfan) June 5, 2019

Why are you having this embarrassing conversation in public? Work out the specifics, then announce something. You look like fools here, at best — LuigiHann (@LuigiHann) June 5, 2019

somebody gotta take YouTube's phone away — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) June 5, 2019

If you don't like our standards, here are some others. – shorter TeamYouTube — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 5, 2019

In this series of tweets, @TeamYouTube sounds like a child changing his story in the hopes he can get out trouble. pic.twitter.com/Vy0RBFbPF0 — Ben (@BenHowe) June 5, 2019

It really does. YouTube is seriously going out of their way to stay under the Maza Mob’s boot. It’s fascinating to watch, in a demented sort of way. But more than anything else, it’s pathetic. Just utterly pathetic.