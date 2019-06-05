Just when you thought YouTube couldn’t possibly look any worse …
After initially refusing to demonetize Steven Crowder yesterday, and then demonetizing him today, YouTube tried to clarify what exactly they’re trying to do:
To clarify, in order to reinstate monetization on this channel, he will need to remove the link to his T-shirts.
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019
I didn't think it was possible, but they made it even worse. https://t.co/R5hl7TQIEF
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 5, 2019
Ah, but you see, it can always get worse still:
Reporters, @YouTube has not demonetized Crowder. Update your stories accordingly. https://t.co/JLlqoHUrD0
— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019
Sorry for the confusion, we were responding to your tweets about the T-shirts. Again, this channel is demonetized due to continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community. To be reinstated, he will need to address all of the issues with his channel.
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019
Sweet merciful crap.
THEY CHANGED IT AGAIN! https://t.co/dkJFkKafFk
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 5, 2019
This is some first-class damage control here, folks.
you guys are very good at this
— Opossum fan account (@LAMetsfan) June 5, 2019
Why are you having this embarrassing conversation in public? Work out the specifics, then announce something. You look like fools here, at best
— LuigiHann (@LuigiHann) June 5, 2019
somebody gotta take YouTube's phone away
— Richard Lawler (@rjcc) June 5, 2019
YouTube policy-making in action: pic.twitter.com/MWFDd7PtT6
— pete bray (@petebray) June 5, 2019
If you don't like our standards, here are some others. – shorter TeamYouTube
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 5, 2019
In this series of tweets, @TeamYouTube sounds like a child changing his story in the hopes he can get out trouble. pic.twitter.com/Vy0RBFbPF0
— Ben (@BenHowe) June 5, 2019
It really does. YouTube is seriously going out of their way to stay under the Maza Mob’s boot. It’s fascinating to watch, in a demented sort of way. But more than anything else, it’s pathetic. Just utterly pathetic.
Sounds like the idiots running @TeamYouTube should have their jobs “demonetized”
— Mike Rundle (@flyosity) June 5, 2019