As Twitchy told you, YouTube has buckled to Vox’s Carlos Maza et al. and demonetized Steven Crowder, citing “a pattern of egregious actions.”

You’d think Maza would be thrilled about this. He got what he came for, right? Nope. After all that, it’s still not good enough for him:

Demonetizing 👏 doesn't 👏 work. 👏 Abusers use it as proof they're being "discriminated" against. Then they make millions off of selling merch, doing speaking gigs, and getting their followers to support them on Patreon. The ad revenue isn't the problem. It's the platform. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

.@YouTube drives millions of new customers towards Crowder's high-engagement content, which he then uses to sell "Socialism Is For Fags" shirts for profit. It's a business, and YouTube's technology provides bullies and bigots with an endless supply of news customers. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

For the record, demonetizing Crowder means that @YouTube now treats anti-LGBT harassment the same way it treats pro-LGBT content. Bonkers. https://t.co/6WqsnQhwvE — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

Maza’s Vox colleague German Lopez is pretty pissed, as well.

This is worse than nothing. It's acknowledging Crowder is violating @YouTube's rules, but avoiding taking real action because YouTube is too scared of upsetting a big channel. (By the way, most of Crowder's income is likely not from ads, but from merch.) https://t.co/AUmyQhUxwW — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) June 5, 2019

Well, if YouTube won’t remonetize him unless he removes the link to buy his t-shirts, then he’s not getting any income from merch, either. So what’s the problem, German?

The problem isn't Crowder and the problem isn't monetization. The problem is that @YouTube allows monsters and bullies to become superstars, break YouTube's rules, build an army of loyal, radicalized followers, and then make millions selling them merch that sustains their work. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019

Is Carlos really this dishonest, or just incredibly self-unaware? Either way, he’s guilty of some hardcore projection right now.

Uh, you’re the bully here. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) June 5, 2019

And this soft as tissue paper, dude is STILLLL bitching and whinin???

Good lord@EWErickson @chadfelixg https://t.co/eF16yXU0yk — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) June 5, 2019

What does YouTube need to do to satisfy Maza? Have Crowder milkshaked? Arrested?

Journalists who work for vox want to do nothing more but ruin your life…. look at how sad they are that Crowder can still feed his family 🙁 https://t.co/IXZrEb6WaI — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 5, 2019

☝️This is an interesting glimpse into the mind of a leftist activist, AKA "journalist." YouTube demonetizing Crowder is an inadequate punishment, because he can still make a living. Nothing less than complete ruin is acceptable. Salt the earth. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 5, 2019

What other option is there?

No, that would make too much sense. God forbid you don’t buy tasteless t-shirts you don’t like and don’t watch videos that offend your selectively delicate sensibilities.

This is straight up fascism. These people want to silence and destroy anyone who thinks differently than them. pic.twitter.com/oMKcIlufcc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 5, 2019

Crowder would’ve continued to do whatever it is he does had Maza chosen to act like an adult and just ignore him. Instead, he’s turned Crowder into a martyr of sorts and made himself look like an even bigger fascist jackass.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweets and text.