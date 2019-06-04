Because CNN rushed to have its Parkland town hall/NRA show trial on the air just one week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the network missed some important information that hadn’t yet come to light; for example, video showing Scot Peterson, the school resource officer specifically assigned to safeguard that school, standing around outside doing nothing while the shooting was taking place.

At last, not only has the Broward Sheriff’s Office finally fired Peterson — he’s been taken into custody on charges of child neglect, culpable negligence, perjury, and more.

Brutal:

Another officer was reportedly fired after an investigation.

She resigned last November … no word on if she faces any criminal charges, but probably not.

That’s awfully generous; let’s also remember the Coral Springs police (some unarmed) who ran into the school building right past the Broward deputies who were hiding behind patrol cars and trees in order to begin rescue efforts.

