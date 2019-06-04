Because CNN rushed to have its Parkland town hall/NRA show trial on the air just one week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the network missed some important information that hadn’t yet come to light; for example, video showing Scot Peterson, the school resource officer specifically assigned to safeguard that school, standing around outside doing nothing while the shooting was taking place.

At last, not only has the Broward Sheriff’s Office finally fired Peterson — he’s been taken into custody on charges of child neglect, culpable negligence, perjury, and more.

BREAKING: Former Parkland schools resource police officer Scot Peterson charged with child neglect, other felonies in connection with his actions of the day of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High pic.twitter.com/iDAJLK4wfz — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) June 4, 2019

BSO fires former Parkland school deputy Scot Peterson, then takes him into custody. https://t.co/1upwYW9LWG pic.twitter.com/iJevdzyd3A — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 4, 2019

Brutal:

Former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson has been arrested on felony charges. He cowered in Parkland while my sister died defenseless and lied about his failure to confront the shooter. I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) June 4, 2019

I have no comment except to say rot in hell Scott Petersen. You could have saved some of the 17. You could have saved my daughter. You did not and then you lied about it and you deserve the misery coming your way.https://t.co/FIxpOHDEVA — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 4, 2019

Another officer was reportedly fired after an investigation.

And the new @browardsheriff Gregory Tony has fired Scot Peterson and another officer, Brian Miller, after an internal investigation of 7 deputies found that Peterson and Miller neglected their duties to protect Parkland students pic.twitter.com/bekGAAAaio — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) June 4, 2019

Amen and Amen. The wheels of Justice run mighty slow — Rita (@ritapac2) June 4, 2019

Awesome — Brad Walters (@BradWal42709333) June 4, 2019

What about the District Chief Captain that ordered Deputies not to enter school? — US Army Air Force (@point45percent) June 4, 2019

She resigned last November … no word on if she faces any criminal charges, but probably not.

The man froze. I realize it was his job to respond, but I’m sure he’d never been confronted with a situation like that in his life and could not have foreseen that he’d have frozen. I wish he’d have responded, but my heart goes out to him, because the shame has to be unbearable. — Barnaby Bexar (@BarnabyBexar) June 4, 2019

That’s awfully generous; let’s also remember the Coral Springs police (some unarmed) who ran into the school building right past the Broward deputies who were hiding behind patrol cars and trees in order to begin rescue efforts.

Related: