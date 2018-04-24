Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, linked to a report on Fox News claiming that officers from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office were taking cover behind cars and a tree when officers from the Coral Springs Police Department arrived at the shooting.

Broward Sheriffs Deputies cowered behind cars and trees with Parkland shooter believed to be in the school. This is unacceptable and someone needs to be held accountable! We need better security. Now. #FixIt https://t.co/oALCyBzRxa — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 24, 2018

The report comes from Coral Springs Officer Bryan Wilkins, who described the scene when he arrived at the school:

“I saw approximately four Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked in the west bound lane with their personnel taking up exterior positions behind their vehicles,” Wilkins wrote. “I drove up just west of the campus building 1200, exited my vehicle, grabbed my AR-15 rifle and donned on my tactical/medical gear. As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, ‘he is on the third floor.'”

WPLG News in South Florida reported Feb. 22 that it was the Coral Springs Police Department and not the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office that was the first to try to help save students at the school.

Disgusting, pathetic why does that sheriff still have a job?? https://t.co/ivZiqHesbo — TC (@magmony) April 24, 2018

Beyond disgusting. — Jack Dingess (@DingessJack) April 24, 2018

So sorry Andrew. This action must just add to be extreme heartache you and your family are going through. Please keep doing what you are doing. — Harriet Rooney (@MicroSuperFan) April 24, 2018

Andrew, my heart breaks for you. There are so many of us who are outraged and stand behind you — betterthanyou (@cgmilmom) April 24, 2018

Why hasn't this been the focus of this tragedy since day one? #gungrabcrazies https://t.co/0MFKxOBqxP — Grace (@GraceStrength) April 24, 2018

Sheriff Israel, had he been a man of integrity and honor, should have stepped down. Instead he went on an anti gun crusade and media blitz until the truth started coming out; now he's just hiding. Runcie & him should be fired. — SSGRedPillJew 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@Berner954) April 24, 2018

Andrew – Looking at the animation that was released in the Sun Sentinel today, it seemed that deputies could have sneaked up the stairs and taken the shooter down, especially if they came from both sides. The incompetence is staggering. Very sorry for your loss, it is not fair. — Jimmy New York (@JimmyNY88) April 24, 2018

Here are portions of that animation showing Nikolas Cruz’s movements:

A newly released animation is shedding light on how accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz moved through Stoneman Douglas during the massacre https://t.co/WhWnebQfii pic.twitter.com/qWP3WjMLqT — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 24, 2018

“I knew which dot was my daughter so it was pretty brutal for me to watch,” said Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was murdered. https://t.co/0KiOHTBvPV pic.twitter.com/nqnWP8GD4Q — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 24, 2018

This chilling animation shows just how long Nikolas Cruz was inside Stoneman Douglas during the massacre — and how freely he was able to move through the halls and up and down the stairs https://t.co/onMeMVNViG pic.twitter.com/nhaAjbwixD — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 24, 2018

