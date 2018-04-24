Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, linked to a report on Fox News claiming that officers from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office were taking cover behind cars and a tree when officers from the Coral Springs Police Department arrived at the shooting.

The report comes from Coral Springs Officer Bryan Wilkins, who described the scene when he arrived at the school:

“I saw approximately four Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked in the west bound lane with their personnel taking up exterior positions behind their vehicles,” Wilkins wrote. “I drove up just west of the campus building 1200, exited my vehicle, grabbed my AR-15 rifle and donned on my tactical/medical gear. As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, ‘he is on the third floor.'”

WPLG News in South Florida reported Feb. 22 that it was the Coral Springs Police Department and not the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office that was the first to try to help save students at the school.

