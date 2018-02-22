WPLG News in South Florida has tweeted Thursday night that it was the Coral Springs Police Department and not the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office that was the first to try to help save students at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

As was reported earlier, a deputy from the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office was on the scene as a school resource officer but failed to enter the building or engage the shooter during the attack.

The Coral Springs Police Department held a press conference Thursday to praise first responders:

CBS Miami reports:

Overlooked in their massive and heroic response to the massacre at Stoneman Douglas, the Coral Springs Police chief Thursday called a news conference to set the record straight

“We did save lives that day, as tragic as it was,” said Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi, giving first responders from his city their due.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is just three miles from headquarters and Coral Springs Police and Fire were among the first to respond to the mass shooting on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue says they transported 14 shooting victims.

Twitchy will update this post as new information surfaces.

