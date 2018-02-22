WPLG News in South Florida has tweeted Thursday night that it was the Coral Springs Police Department and not the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office that was the first to try to help save students at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Coral Springs police officers — and not Broward Sheriff's Office deputies — were the first ones to try to help save students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School https://t.co/oihsXczq1o pic.twitter.com/pPpT4w8WHp — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 23, 2018

As was reported earlier, a deputy from the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office was on the scene as a school resource officer but failed to enter the building or engage the shooter during the attack.

#BREAKING: Coral Springs police officers — and NOT Broward Sheriff's Office deputies — were the first ones to try to help save students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2018

Taking this with a grain of salt since there aren't any details in the linked story. If this is true… https://t.co/Wwc4C90XeE — BT (@back_ttys) February 23, 2018

Can it get worse? Of course. https://t.co/U9k0eFmZ4J — Does It Really Matter (@MsErinMurray) February 23, 2018

Dear Lord. Broward is half the distance away from the school. What took them so long? Would have been nice if CNN had questioned the Sheriff yesterday…no? https://t.co/KscxEGWWdi — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 23, 2018

It's becoming increasingly clear that local media is more trustworthy than @CNN. https://t.co/WjA5KzcILb — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) February 23, 2018

@jaketapper Are you going to call the sheriff back to explain himself? It seems as though he has a lot to explain. https://t.co/q2VLIZiI7C — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) February 23, 2018

This is getting even more unacceptable https://t.co/7YnE4GD1ck — 🎙️Double T™️ (@TulsaTrucker) February 23, 2018

Okay Sheriff Israel must resign https://t.co/BJLgC8uqfp — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) February 23, 2018

The Coral Springs Police Department held a press conference Thursday to praise first responders:

Coral Springs Police Chief Praises First Responders: “We Did Save Lives That Day, As Tragic As It Was” https://t.co/qAsN9ErWnn — Breaking Miami News (@breakingnewsmia) February 23, 2018

CBS Miami reports:

Overlooked in their massive and heroic response to the massacre at Stoneman Douglas, the Coral Springs Police chief Thursday called a news conference to set the record straight “We did save lives that day, as tragic as it was,” said Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi, giving first responders from his city their due. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is just three miles from headquarters and Coral Springs Police and Fire were among the first to respond to the mass shooting on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue says they transported 14 shooting victims.

Twitchy will update this post as new information surfaces.

Related:

‘UNBELIEVABLE’! Broward County Sheriff’s latest confession sets blood BOILING