Just when you thought the Broward County Sheriff Department couldn’t possibly look any worse:

Broward sheriff says video shows the Parkland school resource officer took position but did not enter building and engage shooter, he has now resigned and is under investigation — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 22, 2018

We reported yesterday that the only armed sheriff's deputy at Stoneman Douglas High School was spotted in a parking lot, not in freshman building, during shooting. "He never went in," Broward sheriff just admitted. https://t.co/LwhYspt3b2 — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) February 22, 2018

Sheriff says the school resource officer, who was armed, remained outside the building for about 4 minutes during the shooting. “He took up a position and stayed where he was.” — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 22, 2018

The armed school resource officer at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School responded to the shooting BUT NEVER WENT IN for “upward or 4 minutes” while the gunmen killed people, said Sheriff Scott Israel. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 22, 2018

JUST IN: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer "never went in" to freshman building amid deadly Parkland shooting; "He should have went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer." — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2018

Deputy Scot Peterson was placed under internal affairs investigation on Thursday morning. He chose to resign and retire, Sheriff Scott Israel announced to reporters on Thursday afternoon. — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) February 22, 2018

JUST IN: Broward Sheriff says armed school resource deputy who was on duty at Stoneman Douglas the day of the shooting has been suspended without pay pending investigation; Sheriff Israel says the deputy opted to resign/retire. pic.twitter.com/FucZj0Djcc — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 22, 2018

Pardon our French, but what the bloody hell is going on over there?

What the hell. My rage cannot be expressed. Truly unbelievable. https://t.co/1VUjWfMFmJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 22, 2018

So law enforcement failed at all levels. LET'S GIVE THEM MORE POWER! — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2018

Armed security isn't much help if they won't help. https://t.co/r93kVABLxg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 22, 2018

Neither is a sheriff’s office who ignores repeated warnings about a potential killer.

So, this explains the Sheriff's obnoxious behavior last night. https://t.co/G9TeVgDi9M — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 22, 2018

So Sheriff Israel's department both ignored repeated warnings and failed to respond as expected to the shooting. No wonder he wants to talk so much about literally anything else but his own incompetence — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 22, 2018

Not only did Sheriff Israel's department ignore repeated warnings about Cruz, but its on-scene officer failed to respond to the active murder of children. And Israel wants to talk about how your right to own a rifle is the problem. It's like he's trying to change the subject. https://t.co/UTNGRRSM5b — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 22, 2018

It’s not like he’s trying to change the subject; he IS trying to change the subject. Anything to take the spotlight off of his own incompetence. Though we’re not sure how he’s ever going to get rid of the spotlight now.

We might need a national conversation on the competence of the Broward County Sheriff Department. https://t.co/xEjVpgxZhn — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) February 22, 2018

How about a town hall?

Now ask the sheriff why he didn’t notice that Cruz had as many red flags as the Soviet Union. https://t.co/vRs54Hjlwj — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) February 22, 2018