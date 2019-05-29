There have been examples of Russia trying to interfere with the 2016 election, and in November 2017, the House Intelligence Committee displayed examples of Facebook ads paid for by Russian actors “to drive home their concern about foreign governments ‘weaponizing’ social media content.”

As Twitchy reported, those Facebook ads displayed during the hearing included a meme of a devil-horned Hillary Clinton arm wrestling Jesus Christ and a coloring-book page of a buff Bernie Sanders doing muscle poses in a Speedo. Those are what apparently swung the election to Donald Trump.

But now that President Trump has retweeted a slowed-down video of Pelosi slurring her speech and Facebook has declined to remove it, the speaker is convinced that yes, Facebook was a willing enabler of Russian interference.

New: @SpeakerPelosi bashes Facebook's refusal to take down that distorted video of her: "They have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election" https://t.co/XEABYGs12O — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 29, 2019

That’s quite the non sequitur.

The speaker takes on Facebook: "We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong." https://t.co/8UgcM9Llx4 — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 29, 2019

As Twitchy favorite Stephen Miller (aka @redsteeze) pointed out, Facebook had better take down Jimmy Kimmel’s slowed-down videos of #DrunkDonaldTrump — those are false too.

Look, we all had a good laugh when a Twitter project lead said the company’s No. 1 priority was “election integrity.” Not only do we not trust them to do it right; we just don’t trust them. Same goes for Facebook. Let the smart people figure out what’s fake (or a parody — looking at you, Snopes) and what’s real.

This is ridiculous https://t.co/O3kdwd0buZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 29, 2019

Not the clearest statement in the world. — Gregativity (@Gregative) May 29, 2019

They have a video up that I don't like, therefore I can conclude that they wanted Russia to tamper in US elections — ♨️ Edwin Enziguri ♨️ (@FlockNucleus) May 29, 2019

I love how she is trying to tie in the Russian hacking with the video of her!! — Lemonhead (@Coug4094) May 29, 2019

In fairness, that's kind of a step up from last week when she said the video was "sexist" — Drew (@Drew675r) May 29, 2019

I don't think these folks have enough fingers to point at everyone they want to blame. May have even run out already. — Rob (@RJisLiving) May 29, 2019

Yeah those Russian troll accounts and their 200 followers. — Gage Tenebris (@GageTenebris) May 29, 2019

This statement looks doctored — Wesley2439 (@Gogata1354) May 29, 2019

I legitimately think something is wrong with her. She was an idiot before, but this seems medical now. — Gage Tenebris (@GageTenebris) May 29, 2019

Boohoo. Poor Nancy got embarrassed by a video showing her babbling. Are they prepared to go after anyone that shows them in a negative light? That sounds rather tyrannical. — Carla Burlando (@CarlaBurlando) May 29, 2019

Cry more — John (@Johnboy002) May 29, 2019

Pelosi really needs to put down the bottle. Or maybe it is all of the botox finally corrupting her brain. She & the Democrats have been putting false crap up since Trump was elected, does that mean they were knowing participants in a soft coup attempt? — Stuart McClain (@SEllisM) May 29, 2019

The left is clearly in need of a lesson on the difference between an "altered video" and a "video montage"…… That being said, is anyone really surprised at the stupidity and hypocrisy of the left here? Had it been a Trump video, they wouldn't have batted an eye.🙄 — Brian Jones (@bjones306) May 29, 2019

What a joke. If this were a slanderous video on Trump none of you hypocrites would attempt to censor it. — The Alt-Middle (@thealtmiddlenet) May 29, 2019

See Jimmy Kimmel, above. He can do it because it’s a joke, see? And besides being America’s conscience, he’s supposedly a comedian too.

Altered videos are suddenly "wrong" now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cJQzHstbO — Loudly de Renzy (@loudlyderenzy) May 29, 2019

We have come to this point because those in the middle and on the right are letting these idiots hijack our whole society and culture. — Cornmill Intel (@Clint49127635) May 29, 2019

#VictimCard — vvv Dumb Ass Below vvv (@DumbAssBelowvvv) May 29, 2019

Russia didn't make me vote for Trump. Hillary and the Democrat agenda made me vote for Trump. — Kristian (@Kristian113) May 29, 2019

And their agenda will make you vote for Trump again.

