In case you missed it, a doctored video purporting to show a drunken Nancy Pelosi struggling through a press conference has been making the rounds, being spread by, among others, Donald Trump:

Regardless of what you think about Nancy Pelosi, you shouldn’t have to peddle nasty fake videos to make her look bad. The fact that the president would do so reflects very poorly on him. But at the same time, why is this sort of thing only bad when someone like Donald Trump does it?

As Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze points out, editing footage to make a political opponent look drunk isn’t exactly unprecedented:

So Nancy Pelosi is off limits, but Donald Trump is fair game? How about a little consistency from our Guardians of Truth?

That’s what all of us were told.

Bingo.

Tags: @redsteezeDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelmedia biasNancy Pelosi