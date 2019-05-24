In case you missed it, a doctored video purporting to show a drunken Nancy Pelosi struggling through a press conference has been making the rounds, being spread by, among others, Donald Trump:

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Regardless of what you think about Nancy Pelosi, you shouldn’t have to peddle nasty fake videos to make her look bad. The fact that the president would do so reflects very poorly on him. But at the same time, why is this sort of thing only bad when someone like Donald Trump does it?

Facebook refuses to delete fake Pelosi video spread by Trump supporters https://t.co/Szazg3zItH — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) May 24, 2019

As Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze points out, editing footage to make a political opponent look drunk isn’t exactly unprecedented:

Here's a video of Donald Trump slowed down, slurring his words to make him appear drunk. It was over 394,000 views, and zero requests from journalists to have it removed. https://t.co/cmBHvtiad5 https://t.co/ApI38N5zQR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019

Here's Jimmy Kimmel promoting another video from his show. Again, zero fact checks and hyperventilating from journalists. People know what you're trying to do. https://t.co/fwjtk59mDz — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019

So Nancy Pelosi is off limits, but Donald Trump is fair game? How about a little consistency from our Guardians of Truth?

It’s so weird how the Facebook police swore this was just going to be about Infowars videos. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019

Could it be because the title of the Trump video literally says that it is slowed down vs. the Pelosi video which does not? pic.twitter.com/Bn8azzj5Jc — john schumacher (@john_schu) May 24, 2019

If journalists see a video they know is fake on Facebook, it’s their job to write a piece on their platform stating it is fake with evidence for people to google and read themselves. Not advocate content removal from other websites. https://t.co/F4mARDR1bI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019

Yes, late night comedians and presidents of the United States should be held to the same set of standards. Agree with this 100% — Josh Freeman (@joshmodge) May 24, 2019

I’m sorry no, Jimmy Kimmel is the nation’s conscience I was told. https://t.co/qyCVpURWFR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019

That’s what all of us were told.

This is an extremely poor attempt at whataboutism. Jimmy readily admits "we slowed him down to half speed." It's intent is clearly for comedy given the context, regardless if you find it funny. — Chris (@A_Rad_Resident) May 24, 2019

The video embeds on Facebook and spread by users don’t offer such context. The point isn’t Kimmel. The point is which content journalists have decided to police on Facebook. https://t.co/XTbUqlrrvJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2019

Bingo.