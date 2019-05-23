“Democrats are not saying impeachment,” Rep. Ted Lieu told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Wednesday, apparently unaware of all the times Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Rep. Brad Sherman introduced articles of impeachment on January 3 — the day the Democrats took over the House of Representatives. He followed Rep. Steve “KFC” Cohen, who introduced articles of impeachment last November, as did Rep. Al Green, who has wanted Trump impeached for everything, including his tweets about NFL players taking a knee during the anthem.

Here’s Lieu, who’s as anti-Trump as they get, not being very clear at all:

Start what investigations? What are you investigating?

Exactly.

“Crazy Nancy” Pelosi has to meet with her caucus before she’ll say anything.

