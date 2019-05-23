“Democrats are not saying impeachment,” Rep. Ted Lieu told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Wednesday, apparently unaware of all the times Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Rep. Brad Sherman introduced articles of impeachment on January 3 — the day the Democrats took over the House of Representatives. He followed Rep. Steve “KFC” Cohen, who introduced articles of impeachment last November, as did Rep. Al Green, who has wanted Trump impeached for everything, including his tweets about NFL players taking a knee during the anthem.

Here’s Lieu, who’s as anti-Trump as they get, not being very clear at all:

Rep. Ted Lieu: "Let me just be very clear. Democrats are not saying impeachment. What I'm saying, what some others are saying, is an impeachment inquiry. Which is we have to start these investigations to see if we should do impeachment. Those are very different issues."

Start what investigations? What are you investigating?

WTF is this small man even trying to say??? — Kim White Drenth (@kimwhitedrenth) May 23, 2019

This is the weirdest talking point — Matthew Converse (@TheMatthewCon) May 23, 2019

How bout the 40 million dollar one that was worthless. — JackDorsey(Parody) (@aBitchesTale) May 23, 2019

2+ years of investigations didn’t give them the outcome they wanted so of course they want more investigations. How about you do the job you were elected to do and quit blowing OUR money on this crap? — Fed up with Pelosi’s BS (@Noseriously6) May 23, 2019

Let me just be very clear. Normal people are not saying Ted Lieu is bat crap crazy. What we're saying, what some others are saying, is a bat crap crazy inquiry. Those are very different issues… to those who are bat crap crazy. — Mike a.k.a. Proof 🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) May 23, 2019

Let me just be very clear. You need to have a conversation with Maxine Waters & Al Green. — alvinjn (@alvinjn) May 23, 2019

He can word-salad it any way he wants, but we see exactly what this is about. But, good on you for helping keep their narrative alive. pic.twitter.com/A6iiDkcyyV — ceartly (@ceartly) May 23, 2019

Thanks Ted for wasting your time and ours! Make sure you pay the tax payers back for the thousands of dollars you are throwing away! — Mike Kernahan (@usbigdaddy34) May 23, 2019

Everything the Democrats have done in the last 4 years has backfired. That is why Trump will win in 2020. — Mercurochrome (@sandbyme) May 23, 2019

It’s time for our elected officials to remember they work for the people not their own self interests.🔥 — MJ Gannon-Maxwell (@MJSkyWatch) May 23, 2019

Basically saying they don’t care if they find anything. They just want to continue the political stunt until 2020. — Adam Wakefield (@AdamWakefield14) May 23, 2019

What I’m saying is President hasn’t committed a crime so we need to keep investigating until we can find or make one up to impeach…..Ted Lieu — Chris Sprys (@Csprys99) May 23, 2019

Let me just be very clear. Democrats are wondering if impeaching will win them re-elections next year. That’s the bottom line. — Guicho (@guich6010) May 23, 2019

Basically the crazy congressman wants the positive PR for the rabid base but not the political blowback from the sane folks who make up the majority of Americans. — David King (@kingdavidatx) May 23, 2019

Exactly.

Too scared of impeachment so they'll keep the smearing going. — caseyjones (@_casey__jones_) May 23, 2019

Thanks, Ted. You're a genius. And an acrobat. And a slot machine. And a designer fragrance. — David (anoemus) ~ [ ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ ] (@d4v1d5m1t6) May 23, 2019

Narrator: they are not very different issues — Anarchotarian-ish (@Anarchotarian) May 23, 2019

@tedlieu you said nothing. Very similar to what you do; nothing. — Rocki Roadrunner (@RoadrunnerRocki) May 23, 2019

I don’t think he really knows what he’s saying. — Mary Cruthirds (@megger_cru) May 23, 2019

“Crazy Nancy” Pelosi has to meet with her caucus before she’ll say anything.

I can't stand to watch this. I'm sick of it. — AP_Hallmark (@AP_Hallmark) May 23, 2019

New subject please… Voters are sick of this one — Joe Teague (@CommerclPrptySC) May 23, 2019

