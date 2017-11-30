You might remember that back in September, Rep. Al Green revealed his plan to force a vote on President Trump’s impeachment. The reason? Because of Trump’s comments and tweets about the NFL anthem protests.

Green was also standing by Rep. Steve Cohen in November when Cohen introduced five articles of impeachment against Trump, citing Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, alleged violations of the emoluments clause, and threats against press freedom.

Calling for Trump’s impeachment has sort of become his thing, as this tweet from May suggests.

Seeing as December’s just around the corner, time for another attempt to impeach President Trump.

This time, the reason for impeachment is Trump’s re-tweeting of several anti-Muslim videos posted by Britain First.

Is this the end of Trump?

