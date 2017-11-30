You might remember that back in September, Rep. Al Green revealed his plan to force a vote on President Trump’s impeachment. The reason? Because of Trump’s comments and tweets about the NFL anthem protests.

Green was also standing by Rep. Steve Cohen in November when Cohen introduced five articles of impeachment against Trump, citing Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, alleged violations of the emoluments clause, and threats against press freedom.

Calling for Trump’s impeachment has sort of become his thing, as this tweet from May suggests.

Today on the floor of the Congress of the United States of America, I will call for the Impeachment of the President between 9am & 10am CST. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) May 17, 2017

Seeing as December’s just around the corner, time for another attempt to impeach President Trump.

Next week, there will be a vote to impeach the Bigot-In-Chief. Our constituents expect us to eliminate, not tolerate, hate! #RepealandReplaceTrump https://t.co/cXz4dJIztO — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) November 30, 2017

This time, the reason for impeachment is Trump’s re-tweeting of several anti-Muslim videos posted by Britain First.

JUST IN: Dem vows to vote on impeaching Trump by Christmas after Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos https://t.co/CA686zCEFW pic.twitter.com/hEtG0gePGL — The Hill (@thehill) November 29, 2017

.@RepAlGreen: "When hate emanates from the presidency the solution is impeachment. Impeachment will be voted on before Christmas." pic.twitter.com/lXoZGaY25D — CSPAN (@cspan) November 29, 2017

Is this the end of Trump?

you have Trump Derangement Syndrome pretty bad…should get that checked out cause its delusional https://t.co/OwgquZao4F — lilmacd (@heavenhelpusall) November 30, 2017

Wrong. You took an oath to defend the constitution.

Where does the constitution say that your duty is to “eliminate hate”? Nowhere. Your virtue signalling is pathetic. https://t.co/VI7SJtJGMp — Jtomka🎄 (@jtomka) November 30, 2017

@RepAlGreen LOL u libs are such babies. Suck it up butter cup Dems lost. pic.twitter.com/fC6puHRXgA — Mr Deplorable🇺🇸 (@brian__luna) November 30, 2017

You keep saying it..but nothing ever happens — Natalie Gelbke Matti (@gelbkemattis) November 30, 2017

* * *

