Shouldn’t this be something of a holiday for The Resistance? On Wednesday morning, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee introduced five articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and even though the effort has no chance of succeeding, those screaming for Trump’s impeachment for nearly a year now should at least feel some relief.

Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey ranks among the reasons for impeachment, as do alleged violations of the emoluments clause and threats against press freedom.

Wow, not much of a turnout for what could be the beginning of the Pence presidency.

Cohen’s speech hasn’t exactly lit up social media. OK, Debra Messing is excited at least.

Trending

It’s real, and it will fail spectacularly.

No one’s counting on that, but thanks for playing.

We’ve finally found some common ground with Lauren Duca, though.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Debra MessingDonald TrumpimpeachmentRep. Steve Cohen