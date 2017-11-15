Shouldn’t this be something of a holiday for The Resistance? On Wednesday morning, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee introduced five articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and even though the effort has no chance of succeeding, those screaming for Trump’s impeachment for nearly a year now should at least feel some relief.

Rep. Steve Cohen: "We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution and we've introduced five articles of impeachment." pic.twitter.com/GmA1bQGE7r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2017

Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey ranks among the reasons for impeachment, as do alleged violations of the emoluments clause and threats against press freedom.

The train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end. I was proud to stand with @RepGutierrez @RepAlGreen & @RepEspaillat to introduce articles of #impeachment against Donald Trump, whose actions have become dangerous for democracy. #ImpeachTrump #Resist #Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/fdySowx0H9 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) November 15, 2017

Wow, not much of a turnout for what could be the beginning of the Pence presidency.

"We're calling upon the House to begin impeachment proceedings immediately." 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7G2hXKVs6w — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 15, 2017

Cohen’s speech hasn’t exactly lit up social media. OK, Debra Messing is excited at least.

HERE WE GO https://t.co/jREykc9Bbt — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 15, 2017

Tell me this is actually happening. https://t.co/FUkoCWiavq — Kurt Bradley (@kurtbradley) November 15, 2017

It’s real, and it will fail spectacularly.

Santa can you hear me? I have been so good this year.. https://t.co/v5Y36czvOb — 🎄Laura "Ban the Nazis" Shortridge🎄 (@DiscordianKitty) November 15, 2017

If elected to Congress, I would enthusiastically vote to impeach Donald Trump. He is not fit to serve. https://t.co/bNW4s95zqx — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) November 15, 2017

No one’s counting on that, but thanks for playing.

Not seeing a lot of this on social media. I'm not jurist, but seems like the start of something we should pay attention to. #Impeach45 #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/d5QYHNmbbi — Renee Honn (@Renee_Honn) November 15, 2017

We’ve finally found some common ground with Lauren Duca, though.

Steve Cohen is an incredibly brave man for calling for Trump's impeachment, and also for wearing this tie pic.twitter.com/2xphYl7OM0 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 15, 2017

* * *

