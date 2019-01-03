The Democrats will officially control the U.S. House of Representatives as of noon today, and the congressional anti-Trump Resistance is wasting no time:

Rep. Brad Sherman plans to introduce articles of impeachment today – https://t.co/dTIUdq2YBj — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) January 3, 2019

California Rep. Brad Sherman to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump https://t.co/i04loteXhe — KTLA (@KTLA) January 3, 2019

Because of course!

Does this count as an in-kind contribution to Trump 2020 https://t.co/aIG6eXIc09 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 3, 2019

A race to be the first, @BradSherman Lol, Democrats are so predictably insufferable. https://t.co/LQbOxgHEUk — Billy Purcell (@Billy_Purcell) January 3, 2019

Will Dems be tripping over each other to be the first?

Democrats don’t care about the Mueller “investigation”. This is about getting Trump, not fact finding. https://t.co/ToK3zn6dMw — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) January 3, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂 Day 1 Here we go with the pathetic Democrats https://t.co/Y38qyePAzn — Dana Boos (@DanaBoos3) January 3, 2019

It’s gonna be a long couple of years.