Yes, Beto O’Rouke has finally found himself after ditching his family, driving his car around aimlessly, and keeping a travel journal, and he’s officially running for president, even though he still hardly sounds like he wants the job.

Whether he’s tracking dirt all over the counter of a coffee bar in Iowa or doing some sort of bizarre hand-jive in a homemade video, he never actually gets around to any specifics; the most concrete thing we’ve gotten from him is his admission that he’d not only not build a border wall, but tear down existing barriers between the U.S. and Mexico (something Kirsten Gillibrand also said she could get behind).

So while he’s doing the “aw, shucks” routine in Iowa and speaking in platitudes, reporters are wondering if “hope, change, and unity can beat Trump,” or does O’Rourke have to develop into a bit of a street fighter if he wants to compete with the president.

He answered that question with another great big squish:

Asked by @paulafaris if he has to be a "street fighter" to beat President Trump in 2020, Beto O'Rourke says "I think you have to believe in the genius of this country." "Take no one for granted, write no one off…it's the only way I know how to run." https://t.co/ryiYagvH4g pic.twitter.com/WmG3ZpeHGZ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 14, 2019

Wow, even Kamala Harris is going to deliver a good solid beat-down on this guy if he doesn’t show some testosterone soon.

Seems like a really nice guy. Doesn’t stand a chance against Trump, unfortunately. No way! — Nick (@njdimeo) March 14, 2019

We’re looking forward to seeing how the Kumbaya act goes over on a debate stage with 48 Democratic candidates all trying to convince voters they’re the one who can beat Trump.

