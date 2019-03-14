Beto O’Rourke is in Iowa today. Because of course he is. And he’s apparently traded in his skateboard for a coffee shop counter:

Beto o’rourke gets up on a coffee shop counter to address the crowd here in Burlington, IA pic.twitter.com/sIOcUIZW38 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) March 14, 2019

Beto from the countertop at the Beancounter in Burlington, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/oyxKDPvU0B — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 14, 2019

He’s just so cool, you guys.

"Guys! He's doing Coyote Ugly!" – Brian Stelter, squealing pic.twitter.com/8IZOnw9O0g — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 14, 2019

We can totally picture Brian Stelter right now … he and Jim Acosta are taking turns reviving each other after fainting.

But aside from the obvious cringe factor, there’s another big problem with Beto’s counter surfing.

Actually, yeah. He kind of is.

Beto is standing on a counter where food is prepared pic.twitter.com/wNGNHgAJDe — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) March 14, 2019

That’s legit nasty.

My initial reaction is as a mild germaphobe….that seems, unsanitary. https://t.co/6aQTUdedVv — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 14, 2019

That is absolutely against food code and I'm calling the Iowa department of inspections. — 2 (@johansilentio__) March 14, 2019

Yo this isn't food safe — Impending Nuclear War Weddig (@Mr_Weddig) March 14, 2019

The proper reaction to a politician who jumps on countertops and tables is "Hey, I'm eating here. Do you mind?" https://t.co/ve9aE9FwOi — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) March 14, 2019

PEOPLE DRINK COFFEE HERE ROBERT — 🧐 (@kabyr) March 14, 2019

That’s gross! I wouldn’t eat there — Deborah Wright (@debba1953) March 14, 2019

Someone call the health department. jfc — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) March 14, 2019

Health Code be damned! — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) March 14, 2019

Hell of a platform he’s got here.