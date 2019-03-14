Beto O’Rourke is in Iowa today. Because of course he is. And he’s apparently traded in his skateboard for a coffee shop counter:

He’s just so cool, you guys.

We can totally picture Brian Stelter right now … he and Jim Acosta are taking turns reviving each other after fainting.

But aside from the obvious cringe factor, there’s another big problem with Beto’s counter surfing.

Actually, yeah. He kind of is.

Trending

That’s legit nasty.

Hell of a platform he’s got here.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeCoffee ShopcounterFoodgermsiowaunsanitary