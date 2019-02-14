On Monday night, when both President Trump and Beto O’Rourke were holding dueling rallies in El Paso, Texas, Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted a question for O’Rourke to answer at his rally:

Beto O’Rourke was a guest on Chris Hayes’ program Thursday night, and Hayes asked Crenshaw’s question: would O’Rourke snap his fingers and make the El Paso border wall disappear?

Yes, he would.

We’re still not sure if O’Rourke is running for president in 2020 — he’s kind of being all emo about it.

