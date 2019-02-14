On Monday night, when both President Trump and Beto O’Rourke were holding dueling rallies in El Paso, Texas, Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted a question for O’Rourke to answer at his rally:

.@BetoORourke should answer a simple question tonight with respect to the border debate: If you could snap your fingers and make El Paso’s border wall disappear, would you? Because this DHS graph shows that when the wall was built, illegal crossings dropped significantly. pic.twitter.com/JgquXfw2Ee — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2019

Beto O’Rourke was a guest on Chris Hayes’ program Thursday night, and Hayes asked Crenshaw’s question: would O’Rourke snap his fingers and make the El Paso border wall disappear?

Yes, he would.

Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019

Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he wants to knock down the existing border barriers on the southern border MSNBC's Chris Hayes: "If you could, would you take the wall down now? Knock it down?" O'Rourke: "Yes, absolutely. I would take the wall down." pic.twitter.com/0jYSc1kKh8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

Good @chrislhayes question via @DanCrenshawTX — He asks @BetoORourke: "Would you take the wall down now?" Beto: "Yes, absolutely. I'd take the wall down" — David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 15, 2019

Please campaign on that. PLEASE. — Steve Tefft (@stevetefft) February 15, 2019

A few months later, at the Democrat Presidential Candidate debates

"What I meant by 'I'd take the wall down' is …." — Chris Bieszad (@ChrisBieszad) February 15, 2019

And just like that he moved the Overton window for every candidate with “No one is saying Democrats want open borders.” https://t.co/diZ4zrO6IM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2019

Idiotic response. — j t lucky (@jtlucky1) February 15, 2019

Yep democrats aren’t for open borders folks — Terri Lynn (@TerriLy75642135) February 15, 2019

It is a good question. If the wall is a moral issue (and obviously this is not a cost issue), then the existing wall should be put on the table the same way as any new wall. — Brownian Motion (@cobrownell) February 15, 2019

That’s not a serious person running for office. — Carl Malone (@TheMailMan421) February 15, 2019

We’re still not sure if O’Rourke is running for president in 2020 — he’s kind of being all emo about it.

