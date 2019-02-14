On Monday night, when both President Trump and Beto O’Rourke were holding dueling rallies in El Paso, Texas, Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted a question for O’Rourke to answer at his rally:
.@BetoORourke should answer a simple question tonight with respect to the border debate:
If you could snap your fingers and make El Paso’s border wall disappear, would you?
Because this DHS graph shows that when the wall was built, illegal crossings dropped significantly. pic.twitter.com/JgquXfw2Ee
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2019
Beto O’Rourke was a guest on Chris Hayes’ program Thursday night, and Hayes asked Crenshaw’s question: would O’Rourke snap his fingers and make the El Paso border wall disappear?
Yes, he would.
Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019
Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he wants to knock down the existing border barriers on the southern border
MSNBC's Chris Hayes: "If you could, would you take the wall down now? Knock it down?"
O'Rourke: "Yes, absolutely. I would take the wall down." pic.twitter.com/0jYSc1kKh8
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019
Good @chrislhayes question via @DanCrenshawTX — He asks @BetoORourke: "Would you take the wall down now?"
Beto: "Yes, absolutely. I'd take the wall down"
— David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 15, 2019
A few months later, at the Democrat Presidential Candidate debates
"What I meant by 'I'd take the wall down' is …."
And just like that he moved the Overton window for every candidate with “No one is saying Democrats want open borders.” https://t.co/diZ4zrO6IM
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2019
It is a good question. If the wall is a moral issue (and obviously this is not a cost issue), then the existing wall should be put on the table the same way as any new wall.
— Brownian Motion (@cobrownell) February 15, 2019
We’re still not sure if O’Rourke is running for president in 2020 — he’s kind of being all emo about it.
