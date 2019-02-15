As Twitchy told you yesterday, Beto O’Rourke told Chris Hayes that “yes, absolutely” he would take the El Paso border wall down:

Well, aspiring POTUS Kirsten Gillibrand was asked if she agreed with O’Rourke’s statement, and here’s what she had to say:

Oh.

Trending

Democrats are on quite a roll lately.

All they have to do is not be insane … and they just can’t do it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkeborderborder barriersborder wallillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationKirsten Gillibrandopen borders