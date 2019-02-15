As Twitchy told you yesterday, Beto O’Rourke told Chris Hayes that “yes, absolutely” he would take the El Paso border wall down:

Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019

Well, aspiring POTUS Kirsten Gillibrand was asked if she agreed with O’Rourke’s statement, and here’s what she had to say:

Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on removing existing border barriers: “I could support it” pic.twitter.com/t0mm6reOfm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

Oh.

Nothing says we're not for open borders quite like tearing down existing borders — Kevin Andrew (@thiskevinandrew) February 15, 2019

Them: "NO ONE IS CALLING FOR OPEN BORDERS, YOU ARE JUST CRAZY" Also them: https://t.co/YdYo8uDIlw — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 15, 2019

Democrats are on quite a roll lately.

agenda items:

removing border barriers

banning private health insurance

getting rid of affordable energy

supporting infanticide https://t.co/cmYw4UrBv7 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 15, 2019

All they have to do is not be insane … and they just can’t do it.

Dems are losing it — Jamie Crowley (@jamescrowley49) February 15, 2019