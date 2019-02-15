As Twitchy told you yesterday, Beto O’Rourke told Chris Hayes that “yes, absolutely” he would take the El Paso border wall down:
Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019
Well, aspiring POTUS Kirsten Gillibrand was asked if she agreed with O’Rourke’s statement, and here’s what she had to say:
Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on removing existing border barriers: “I could support it” pic.twitter.com/t0mm6reOfm
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019
Nothing says we're not for open borders quite like tearing down existing borders
— Kevin Andrew (@thiskevinandrew) February 15, 2019
Them: "NO ONE IS CALLING FOR OPEN BORDERS, YOU ARE JUST CRAZY"
Also them: https://t.co/YdYo8uDIlw
— Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 15, 2019
Democrats are on quite a roll lately.
agenda items:
removing border barriers
banning private health insurance
getting rid of affordable energy
supporting infanticide https://t.co/cmYw4UrBv7
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 15, 2019
All they have to do is not be insane … and they just can’t do it.
Dems are losing it
— Jamie Crowley (@jamescrowley49) February 15, 2019
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 15, 2019
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) February 15, 2019
Trump has them marching off a cliff. This is beautiful.
— Diana Dahl (@Diana539539Dahl) February 15, 2019