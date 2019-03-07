Some media folk thought it was “embarrassing” that some Republicans voted against Thursday’s House resolution condemning every form of hate speech imaginable and that they’d have a hard time explaining that vote.

Rep. Liz Cheney was one of the “no” votes and had no problem whatsoever explaining her vote, issuing a statement immediately following the passage of the resolution.

BREAKING: Liz Cheney releases a statement: "Today’s resolution vote was a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism." Omar "deserves to be rebuked, by name, and removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee" pic.twitter.com/KuuxerxOwY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2019

It really is that simple. The Democrats couldn’t even agree to pass a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism that didn’t even mention Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was the reason Democrats thought they needed a resolution in the first place. Omar even ended up voting for what should have been a censure of herself, it was so watered down.

MSNBC posted a list of all the House Republicans who had the spines to reject this bogus resolution; let's applaud them:

23 House Republicans voted against the anti-hate resolution: Biggs

Brooks (AL)

Buck

Budd

Burgess

Cheney

Collins (NY)

Conaway

Crawford

Duncan

Gohmert

Gosar

Graves (GA)

King (NY)

LaMalfa

Massie

Palazzo

Rogers (AL)

Roy

Steube

Walker

Yoho

Rep. Steve King voted present. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 7, 2019

