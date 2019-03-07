Some media folk thought it was “embarrassing” that some Republicans voted against Thursday’s House resolution condemning every form of hate speech imaginable and that they’d have a hard time explaining that vote.

Rep. Liz Cheney was one of the “no” votes and had no problem whatsoever explaining her vote, issuing a statement immediately following the passage of the resolution.

It really is that simple. The Democrats couldn’t even agree to pass a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism that didn’t even mention Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was the reason Democrats thought they needed a resolution in the first place. Omar even ended up voting for what should have been a censure of herself, it was so watered down.

MSNBC posted a list of all the House Republicans who had the spines to reject this bogus resolution; let’s applaud them:

