Some media folk thought it was “embarrassing” that some Republicans voted against Thursday’s House resolution condemning every form of hate speech imaginable and that they’d have a hard time explaining that vote.
Rep. Liz Cheney was one of the “no” votes and had no problem whatsoever explaining her vote, issuing a statement immediately following the passage of the resolution.
BREAKING: Liz Cheney releases a statement:
"Today’s resolution vote was a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism."
Omar "deserves to be rebuked, by name, and removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee" pic.twitter.com/KuuxerxOwY
It really is that simple. The Democrats couldn’t even agree to pass a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism that didn’t even mention Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was the reason Democrats thought they needed a resolution in the first place. Omar even ended up voting for what should have been a censure of herself, it was so watered down.
Thank you Liz! Geeze! Now for the GOP to grow a pair and fight this https://t.co/rwQFYeBGr1
It’s unbelievable that condemning an obvious Anti-Semite has become this big of a circus!
Condemning all forms of Hate, so brave, next resolution puppies are cute
Everything the Democrats do is a sham. Instead of calling a proven anti semite out they put a joke of a bill out there to divert attention from the real problem. https://t.co/dtKThEOamw
We are witnessing the sham of intersectionality governance.
That would have been the right decision but democrats are such cowards that they prefer supporting a racist, bigot anti semite than accepting their responsibility. They have sunk very, very low
MSNBC posted a list of all the House Republicans who had the spines to reject this bogus resolution; let’s applaud them:
23 House Republicans voted against the anti-hate resolution:
Biggs
Brooks (AL)
Buck
Budd
Burgess
Cheney
Collins (NY)
Conaway
Crawford
Duncan
Gohmert
Gosar
Graves (GA)
King (NY)
LaMalfa
Massie
Palazzo
Rogers (AL)
Roy
Steube
Walker
Yoho
Zeldin
Rep. Steve King voted present.
