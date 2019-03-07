Earlier today, tweeter Pradeep Shanker predicted that Rep. Ilhan Omar would vote in favor of House Democrats’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism (after condemning a bunch of other stuff first):

Did he call it or what:

Isn’t that nice?

At this point, you really just have to laugh. Because it’s a joke. It’s just a big, pathetic joke — and Ilhan Omar knows it.

Awww, a hug!

She’s going to milk this for all it’s worth.

They were probably laughing about how easy it is for Ilhan Omar to get away with being an anti-Semitic piece of sh*t.

