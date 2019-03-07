Earlier today, tweeter Pradeep Shanker predicted that Rep. Ilhan Omar would vote in favor of House Democrats’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism (after condemning a bunch of other stuff first):

This resolution is so bad, Omar is likely to vote for it herself. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019

Did he call it or what:

Rep. Omar is on the floor, standing in the back of the chamber on her phone. She voted “yes” on the resolution. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019

Isn’t that nice?

Hahahahahah! Of course she did. — Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) March 7, 2019

At this point, you really just have to laugh. Because it’s a joke. It’s just a big, pathetic joke — and Ilhan Omar knows it.

Rep. Grace Meng from New York just walked up to Omar, gave her a hug and said a few words Otherwise, Rep. Omar mostly keeping to herself, looking at her phone in the back of the chamber — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019

Awww, a hug!

never forget who the real victim is here — the person who thinks Americans who support Israel have an allegiance to a foreign country, one she claimed has "hypnotized the world." https://t.co/XOka7P1aNN — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 7, 2019

She’s going to milk this for all it’s worth.

Omar just found Rep. Jayapal (leader of the Progressive Caucus) in the floor, gave each other a hug. Jayapal and other members of the CPC fought to broaden resolution, ensure it wasn’t singling Omar out. Meanwhile at least two dozen Republicans opposing the resolution — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019

Now AOC, Omar and Jayapal huddling on the floor, shared a good laugh over something — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019

They were probably laughing about how easy it is for Ilhan Omar to get away with being an anti-Semitic piece of sh*t.

It was pretty funny. Little bigotry is hilarious. https://t.co/JK7WgEnjLH — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019