Earlier today, tweeter Pradeep Shanker predicted that Rep. Ilhan Omar would vote in favor of House Democrats’ resolution condemning anti-Semitism (after condemning a bunch of other stuff first):
This resolution is so bad, Omar is likely to vote for it herself.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019
Did he call it or what:
Rep. Omar is on the floor, standing in the back of the chamber on her phone. She voted “yes” on the resolution.
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019
Isn’t that nice?
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 7, 2019
Hahahahahah! Of course she did.
— Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) March 7, 2019
At this point, you really just have to laugh. Because it’s a joke. It’s just a big, pathetic joke — and Ilhan Omar knows it.
Rep. Grace Meng from New York just walked up to Omar, gave her a hug and said a few words
Otherwise, Rep. Omar mostly keeping to herself, looking at her phone in the back of the chamber
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019
Awww, a hug!
never forget who the real victim is here — the person who thinks Americans who support Israel have an allegiance to a foreign country, one she claimed has "hypnotized the world." https://t.co/XOka7P1aNN
— Just Karl (@justkarl) March 7, 2019
She’s going to milk this for all it’s worth.
Omar just found Rep. Jayapal (leader of the Progressive Caucus) in the floor, gave each other a hug.
Jayapal and other members of the CPC fought to broaden resolution, ensure it wasn’t singling Omar out.
Meanwhile at least two dozen Republicans opposing the resolution
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019
Now AOC, Omar and Jayapal huddling on the floor, shared a good laugh over something
— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019
They were probably laughing about how easy it is for Ilhan Omar to get away with being an anti-Semitic piece of sh*t.
It was pretty funny.
Little bigotry is hilarious. https://t.co/JK7WgEnjLH
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019
The resolution was a joke and they humiliated Pelosi. I’d laugh too. https://t.co/4UMqm0fLbo
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 7, 2019