As Twitchy told you earlier, House Democrats came out with a new resolution today condemning anti-Muslim bigotry. They were kind enough to throw those pesky Jews a bone by noting that anti-Semitism is also bad.
But all is not well yet, as they’ve reportedly hit another snag:
Debate on anti-Semitic resolution now postponed as Dems make "minor tweaks" I'm told.
Apparently some of the groups who weren't mentioned as being targets of hate speech — including the Hispanic Caucus — felt left out and want to be added.
The resolution released earlier today mentioned several groups including African Americans, Native Americans, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants
But as @dnewhauser pointed out earlier, Latinos not mentioned despite @AOC raising specific concerns about that earlier this wk
We couldn’t make this up if we tried.
Lmaoooooooo https://t.co/AjhgJlOnBi
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/uUXHySBpEd
Exclusive live look at the House Democratic Caucus https://t.co/EED9kleO5N pic.twitter.com/TW88PHDKmU
Dems 2020: ALL LIVES MATTER https://t.co/LiZBLeQsW6
it's all a joke dot gif https://t.co/AZ0o1blpYQ
What a joke. All lives matter caucus. Imagine if this had been the discussion for the King resolution. https://t.co/pf7PC8bD6J
Isn't identity politics fun? https://t.co/4QEm3J1oYC
Live by the identity politics sword, die by the identity politics sword.
Absolute clown show. https://t.co/ukvHUSa7tg
We’d expect nothing less. And all because they couldn’t just call Ilhan Omar an anti-Semite.
ffs people this is about ONE PERSON Ilhan Omar. its not about anything else but Pelosi and Schumer can't do that because otherwise their party will revolt https://t.co/F3jahA3nrb
Meanwhile, keep in mind what’s happening while this train derails:
While prominent Dems openly endorse hateful rhetoric about Jews. https://t.co/ORJnX76j78
They’re on a roll.
Just table the resolution already https://t.co/o6rpSLAx2G
At this point, they’re more likely to pass the resolution if they just make this change:
They'll take the anti-semitic section out before this is all over with. https://t.co/NR49dUxzRE
***
Update:
UPDATE: Dems added language on Latinos, LGBTQ community and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as groups who have been targets of hate speech
New version now posted: https://t.co/riCaOhtdpG
References to Latinos, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders: and the LGBTQ community added… pic.twitter.com/SpU25nmmGR
Where’s the special clause for little people? How about furries? Or those adults who dress up like babies and poop in diapers?
They put like 7 things before Jews including Pacific Islanders hahahahaha https://t.co/jJh62Itaqh
The Jews should just be happy they get a mention at all!
A Democratic Congressperson drops her third or fourth anti-Semitic statement in two months and the outcome is the House of Representatives bravely comes out against….hate against everyone.
That's quite the journey. https://t.co/AdkyJuAHaI
LMAO. All this just to avoid calling out Omar's blatant anti-Semitism. "Let's a pass a resolution condemning all the bad things. All of them! That way they won't notice THIS bad thing!" https://t.co/KVt4NNOUTV
***
Update:
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says he will vote for resolution but adds, "I do have concerns about how we're dealing with these issues"
Concerns? You have concerns?
Some Jewish lawmakers wanted to go further and mention Omar by name;
Leadership nixed that idea and then decided to broaden the resolution to address more than anti-Semitism, further upsetting Jewish Dems who privately wondered why it was being watered down
Why didn’t they publicly wonder about it? Because Jan Schakowsky said they shouldn’t?
Engel goes on to say he thinks they should've had a solo resolution focusing only on anti-Semitism.
"I think it was wrong not to have it," he adds.
Maybe Engel shouldn’t’ve walked back his condemnation of Ilhan Omar. Maybe he and his fellow concerned Democrats should’ve spoken up and tried to stop this disaster.
Cowards. https://t.co/go3IdcOz5x
