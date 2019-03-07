As Twitchy told you earlier, House Democrats came out with a new resolution today condemning anti-Muslim bigotry. They were kind enough to throw those pesky Jews a bone by noting that anti-Semitism is also bad.

But all is not well yet, as they’ve reportedly hit another snag:

We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

Live by the identity politics sword, die by the identity politics sword.

We’d expect nothing less. And all because they couldn’t just call Ilhan Omar an anti-Semite.

Meanwhile, keep in mind what’s happening while this train derails:

They’re on a roll.

At this point, they’re more likely to pass the resolution if they just make this change:

Update:

Where’s the special clause for little people? How about furries? Or those adults who dress up like babies and poop in diapers?

The Jews should just be happy they get a mention at all!

Update:

Concerns? You have concerns?

Why didn’t they publicly wonder about it? Because Jan Schakowsky said they shouldn’t?

Maybe Engel shouldn’t’ve walked back his condemnation of Ilhan Omar. Maybe he and his fellow concerned Democrats should’ve spoken up and tried to stop this disaster.

