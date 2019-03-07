As Twitchy told you earlier, House Democrats came out with a new resolution today condemning anti-Muslim bigotry. They were kind enough to throw those pesky Jews a bone by noting that anti-Semitism is also bad.

But all is not well yet, as they’ve reportedly hit another snag:

Debate on anti-Semitic resolution now postponed as Dems make "minor tweaks" I'm told. Apparently some of the groups who weren't mentioned as being targets of hate speech — including the Hispanic Caucus — felt left out and want to be added.

The resolution released earlier today mentioned several groups including African Americans, Native Americans, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants But as pointed out earlier, Latinos not mentioned despite AOC raising specific concerns about that earlier this week

We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

Exclusive live look at the House Democratic Caucus

Dems 2020: ALL LIVES MATTER

it's all a joke dot gif

What a joke. All lives matter caucus. Imagine if this had been the discussion for the King resolution.

Live by the identity politics sword, die by the identity politics sword.

We’d expect nothing less. And all because they couldn’t just call Ilhan Omar an anti-Semite.

ffs people this is about ONE PERSON Ilhan Omar. its not about anything else but Pelosi and Schumer can't do that because otherwise their party will revolt

Meanwhile, keep in mind what’s happening while this train derails:

While prominent Dems openly endorse hateful rhetoric about Jews.

They’re on a roll.

Just table the resolution already

At this point, they’re more likely to pass the resolution if they just make this change:

They'll take the anti-semitic section out before this is all over with.

Update:

UPDATE: Dems added language on Latinos, LGBTQ community and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as groups who have been targets of hate speech

New version now posted:

References to Latinos, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders: and the LGBTQ community added…

Where’s the special clause for little people? How about furries? Or those adults who dress up like babies and poop in diapers?

They put like 7 things before Jews including Pacific Islanders hahahahaha

The Jews should just be happy they get a mention at all!

A Democratic Congressperson drops her third or fourth anti-Semitic statement in two months and the outcome is the House of Representatives bravely comes out against….hate against everyone. That's quite the journey.

LMAO. All this just to avoid calling out Omar's blatant anti-Semitism. "Let's a pass a resolution condemning all the bad things. All of them! That way they won't notice THIS bad thing!"

Update:

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says he will vote for resolution but adds, "I do have concerns about how we're dealing with these issues"

Concerns? You have concerns?

Some Jewish lawmakers wanted to go further and mention Omar by name; Leadership nixed that idea and then decided to broaden the resolution to address more than anti-Semitism, further upsetting Jewish Dems who privately wondered why it was being watered down

Why didn’t they publicly wonder about it? Because Jan Schakowsky said they shouldn’t?

Engel goes on to say he thinks they should've had a solo resolution focusing only on anti-Semitism. "I think it was wrong not to have it," he adds.

Maybe Engel shouldn’t’ve walked back his condemnation of Ilhan Omar. Maybe he and his fellow concerned Democrats should’ve spoken up and tried to stop this disaster.