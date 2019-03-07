There’s no question: the resolution just passed by the House condemning everything from anti-Semitism to hate speech against Pacific Islanders makes the Democrats — not the Republicans — look bad.

The House never would have come up with a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism if it weren’t for the continued anti-Semitic remarks by Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose name wasn’t even mentioned in the first draft of the resolution. But Democrats couldn’t even pass that and had to rewrite the resolution to include every form of hate speech they could think of.

So we’re really not concerned for the political futures of those Republicans who voted against the dumpster fire of a resolution that was finally brought to the floor.

Yeah, no. What’s hard to explain is why Democrats couldn’t just pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Trending

Exactly. They just couldn’t bring themselves to censure the unapologetic anti-Semite in their party with the big mouth.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismHouseIlhan OmarJake ShermanMichael Barbarorepublicansresolution