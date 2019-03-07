There’s no question: the resolution just passed by the House condemning everything from anti-Semitism to hate speech against Pacific Islanders makes the Democrats — not the Republicans — look bad.

The House never would have come up with a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism if it weren’t for the continued anti-Semitic remarks by Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose name wasn’t even mentioned in the first draft of the resolution. But Democrats couldn’t even pass that and had to rewrite the resolution to include every form of hate speech they could think of.

So we’re really not concerned for the political futures of those Republicans who voted against the dumpster fire of a resolution that was finally brought to the floor.

House Democrats have been under pressure for a week on anti-semitism but House Republicans have bailed them out. No 3 house r Liz Cheney, Lee zeldin and Louie Gohmert vote no. Jeff Duncan present. An embarrassing moment for house gop. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 7, 2019

Good analysis lol. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 7, 2019

So far FOURTEEN House Republicans have voted against a bill condemning Anti-Semitism, Anti-Muslim and Other Hatred. Wow. This is going to be hard to explain. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 7, 2019

Probably not, if you tell the truth about it. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 7, 2019

Yeah, no. What’s hard to explain is why Democrats couldn’t just pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Easiest no vote ever to explain! Dems will have the explaining to do — Joe Marinaro (@marinaroj) March 7, 2019

It is actually really easy to explain. — Cranky Sports Guy (@PatrickBunn5) March 7, 2019

If this lie is what counts for reporting nowadays, I think it’s time for a ratio party — Stan Monroe (@monroe_stan) March 7, 2019

Not really. It's a bullshit resolution that was supposed to condemn @IlhanMN's blatant and vile anti-semitism, and instead it's turned into an "all hate matters" bullshit resolution. Bet they'd vote for a censure of @IlhanMN though. — Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) March 7, 2019

Hard to explain? As a Jewish Trump supporter I support them voting against this watered-down useless resolution in order to protect the Congresswoman who started this whole mess. — H Kirsh (@HKirsh1) March 7, 2019

It's like he just came back from a desert island two hours ago. pic.twitter.com/3LCto4TIGO — neontaster (@neontaster) March 7, 2019

Dems: *Put forth a bad resolution that doesn't specifically condemn Omar* Reps: *Vote against bad resolution because it doesn't mention Omar* Dems: Wow wow why are Republicans so anti semitic and islamophobic. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 7, 2019

Maybe, just maybe they realized it was a shameless smoke screen to protect the anti semites in the Democrat party?

Try to keep up. — J. Shaka (@jjshaka) March 7, 2019

Not so hard. They voted no because the resolution is meaningless and missed the point of why it was required. — Marvin Boian (@BoianMarvin) March 7, 2019

Only hard if you're totally and willfully blind to the background, which is to exonerate Omar they widened the scope until it was meaningless: "we're against all bad things". — sjokotof (@sjokotof1) March 7, 2019

Um, no. It’s actually easy to explain. They’re voting no because of the watered down version of what was SPECIFICALLY DRAFTED TO CALL OUT ANTI-SEMITISM AND @IlhanMN — GatorBates (@gator_bates) March 7, 2019

It's a joke resolution that was put up because the Democrats were too gutless to condemn blatant anti-Semitism from an Islamist congresswoman. — Harold (@Nikk1066) March 7, 2019

Nice spin job — Thomas Galvin (@ThomasGalvin) March 7, 2019

Unless it's to point out that the person the resolution was intended for is not named so it's a farce — ✭KELLENMESOFTLY✭ (@timdog68) March 7, 2019

Actually, it isn't hard to explain to anyone who is interested in facts. — Chris Mowery (@chrism2577) March 7, 2019

It’s really not hard, it’s being used as Dems as cover to not specifically condemn Omar. You’d have to be a complete moron to think they’re doing it as a show of support for hate. But I suspect you know that and are just insanely dishonest. — Eternal Realist (@RVA_Rock) March 7, 2019

Actually it’s pretty easy to explain, the bill is a bailout for their anti Semitic democrat and Republicans don’t think it’s harsh enough bc they watered it down to protect their little anti-Semitic princess. See that wasn’t so hard was it little fella. — Chris Anderson (@chrispa35) March 7, 2019

They're voting no as a protest, the resolution does not name Ilhan Omar by name and does not specify a condemnation for antisemitism without equivocation — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) March 7, 2019

The resolution is a complete joke that doesn’t even reference Rep. Omar’s comments or name her specifically. Sure, all hate is bad but that completely obfuscates the issue. Same problem with the phrase “all lives matter” — Person from place (@WindyCitybro) March 7, 2019

Remind me what created the need for this resolution??? — Gomes (@GomesBolt) March 7, 2019

Why are you acting stupid on purpose? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 7, 2019

What is hard to explain is how this meaningless resolution became so distorted. Heaven forbid Omar get censured for what she said, or even mentioned recognizing that her statements are what started this in the first place. Demoflection is running rampant and on full display! — No Mo Idiots (@nomoidiots) March 7, 2019

Its a joke, to get the attention away from Omar’s antisemetic comments. — steven (@stevenvanlaeke1) March 7, 2019

It's easy for anyone with half a brain to understand. But keep spinning away though — Scottie B (@B82Scottie) March 7, 2019

How so? It’s a joke. No Republican should have voted for it. — Rᴏɢɪғᴀɴ ☔️ (@rogifan) March 7, 2019

Lazy tweet that most people will see through. Do better. — Rory Senseman (@RorySenseman) March 7, 2019

Wow. This tweet is intellectually dishonest. — Chris (@cdrooby) March 7, 2019

Although you get an A for effort on getting the talking points up as quickly as possible. — ob1156 (@ob1156) March 7, 2019

It’s extremely easy to explain. I can understand why you’re not thinking clearly, though. You’ve GOT to be dizzy after that spin. — An Agent of the Protestants (@PresbyPolemics) March 7, 2019

I see a lot of coding in your future. — Austin Goss (@AG_Legacy) March 7, 2019

She should be getting the Steve King treatment, but instead is getting hugs. At least the Republicans had the BALLS to condemn one their own without pussyfooting about the language and leaving him on his committee assignments. — Beans on toast (@Beanson40358184) March 7, 2019

Wait, you actually think they're voting for bigotry? Possibly misreading the room there. — Steffx (@xffets) March 7, 2019

LEE ZELDIN voted no, must be because he hates the Jews. https://t.co/3mc7VVhs6B — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) March 7, 2019

I would have voted for it, but it's a farce and the fact that you're taking it seriously is problematic. — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 7, 2019

Thanks for playing. We have some nice parting gifts for you. — Thomas Galvin (@ThomasGalvin) March 7, 2019

Sick firefighting. — kris guht (@benjysfiance) March 7, 2019

What bullsh*t. You can always count on the media to bailout Democrats on a terrible media cycle they’re going through. Sorry Jake, it’s not going to work this time. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 7, 2019

Just went back through a week of your tweets, the only time you used "embarrassing" was just now, and it wasn't about the democrats not handling this in house. — JWD (@MilitaryRDJWD) March 7, 2019

Are you high? — Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) March 7, 2019

Not one Republican should have voted for it. It's not worth the paper it was written on. What a joke. — Sharby (@LSNortheast) March 7, 2019

Good for them. This isn't an anti-semitism resolution, it's a joke. https://t.co/wWQmQ5js0C — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 7, 2019

Democrats endorse anti-Semitism.

Democrats compose resolution to obscure this endorsement of anti-Semitism.

Anti-Semitic Democrats votes for resolution.

Some Republicans don't because they don't want to be complicit.

Media: Republicans are the real anti-Semite! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 7, 2019

Screw this nonsense where members of the media pretend that voting against this sham is somehow an endorsement of hate. The resolution is itself DESIGNED to obfuscate Omar's Jew-hatred. https://t.co/29LoHKffZw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 7, 2019

Exactly. They just couldn’t bring themselves to censure the unapologetic anti-Semite in their party with the big mouth.

