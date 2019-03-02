Look, the Green New Deal is garbage. It was introduced by a socialist who prefers being “morally right” to being factually correct, is well out of reach of current technology, and would cost an estimated $94 trillion over its 10-year implementation, or around $650,000 per household.

But what really gets us is the cleanup effort by the people who introduced it, the presidential candidates who cosponsored it, and the mainstream media to assure us that the FAQ outlining the Green New Deal that was posted on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s own website and sent out to the media doesn’t represent what’s in the actual resolution. At all. Or maybe Ocasio-Cortez just pulled it off her website because it was widely ridiculed.

No surprise, then, that PolifiFact is helping clean up Ocasio-Cortez’s mess, again assuring us that the very FAQ her office put out isn’t anything like the actual resolution.

Look, they even made a video for her:

New video: Florida @SenRickScott said that the Green New Deal sponsored by @AOC includes "working towards ending air travel." That’s not what the actual resolution says. False. https://t.co/UktheNUnRI pic.twitter.com/8GDUmVpr07 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 28, 2019

Sorry, but we read the FAQ, and it called for the construction of a national network of high-speed trains that would render most air travel unnecessary. Train travel was going to replace air travel. Guess not.

Yeah, that's actually what they said. — RocknRollMom6 (@RockNRollMom6) March 2, 2019

I read it and it does in fact say that, so good job becoming half-rate obsequious fact checkers. — Pausanias (@OkNameChecksOut) March 2, 2019

No, it's just what the FAQ said, which she put out and then lied about. https://t.co/9GGkVLvBxu — CPAC, wouldn't wanna BPAC (@jtLOL) March 2, 2019

LOL! "…build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary…" Direct quote from the FAQ: https://t.co/4HA1Y4DW7H cc @ChrisPack716 https://t.co/nLdI9TsyEE — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) February 28, 2019

Hey guys, a co-sponsor of the bill put out, publicly, a FAQ doc that says “build out high-speed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary”.

Once the co-sponsor realized they stepped on a rake, they disavowed it. — Will Ritter (@MrWillRitter) February 28, 2019

That doesn’t make criticizing that intention “false”. I’ve got no dog in the fight but -you’re not fact checking here, you’re carrying water. — Will Ritter (@MrWillRitter) February 28, 2019

And here, we see @politifact in its natural habitat, carrying water for Democrats as it gears up for 2020. https://t.co/C8LIgQL3mn — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 28, 2019

Why are you lying? Unless you don't know what planes are fueled by. — DorseyBoot (@BootDorsey) March 2, 2019

Something other than fossil fuels if they’re going to keep flying after the Green New Deal goes into effect. Come on; even Ocasio-Cortez answers critics of her Green New Deal by saying that at least she’s trying, and that makes her the boss.

Now that PolitiFact has fact-checked Rick Scott, are they going to fact-check the $650,000 cost per household? Because we’re kind of concerned about presidential candidates signing on to something like that.

First time in my life as a fact-checker that I had reason to look for an image of a tooting cow to make a video. https://t.co/lzm3fen6l9 — Amy Sherman (@AmySherman1) February 28, 2019

Wow, where’d people get the idea the Green New Deal was concerned with cow farts? Especially when Ocasio-Cortez says you don’t need to eat hamburgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Related: