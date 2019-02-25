You could argue that, sure, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which has gained the support of every single Democratic senator running for president in 2020, might cost an average of $600,000 per household, but rich folks like Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz will be the ones paying most of it, so …

But even that math doesn’t work, because you’d have to take all the money from all the billionaires and then still keep taking money to reach the $94 trillion estimate.

ECONOMIC APOCALYPSE: Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal' To Cost Up To $93 Trillion, $650,000+ Per Household https://t.co/u7hfk2gvR2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2019

Study: Green New Deal Would Cost Up to $94 Trillion https://t.co/rWNzQUll7x via @LizWFB — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 25, 2019

The study comes from the American Action Forum, which says the $94 trillion cost would be spread over 10 years, so that’s not so bad.

The Daily Wire reports:

The enormous price tag, which amounts to over $650,000 per U.S. household, covers a low-carbon electricity grid, net zero emissions transportation system, guaranteed jobs, universal health care, guaranteed green housing, and food security. “The Green New Deal is clearly very expensive,” the group noted in its analysis. “Its further expansion of the federal government’s role in some of the most basic decisions of daily life, however, would likely have a more lasting and damaging impact than its enormous price tag.”

Yeah, but at least Ocasio-Cortez is trying, you guys, and that’s what’s important here, not the numbers.

For reference: All the private wealth of Americans combined currently totals around 100 trillion. https://t.co/u5nLLbtZS3 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 25, 2019

I cannot even fathom a trillion. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) February 25, 2019

Looks like the new tax rate needed will be 94% — Tyler (@tardair) February 25, 2019

Worse. That’s wealth. So not only will they need to tax all income, but also seize all property/savings. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 25, 2019

94% of future and current assets please. Vote for us! — Tyler (@tardair) February 25, 2019

And that’s assuming it doesn’t go hugely over-budget 😂 — Ben Hayes (@hayesy316) February 25, 2019

Ask California how over much over budget their high-speed rail was, and then consider that the Green New Deal would build a nationwide network of high-speed rail to replace air travel. No chance of that going over budget.

Seems kind of expensive — Rob D (@RobDaniel6) February 25, 2019

No thanks. Just send me my share of $650,000. I know, how math works, but I am doing it AOC style. — Emil K (@EmilKirakosyan) February 25, 2019

using her Amazon tax logic if we don't do this I should get $650k — Patrick Reilly (@PatrickReilly01) February 25, 2019

Let me go out back to my money tree and see if I can come up with that. Hahahaha.. nope. — candikahne (@candikahne) February 25, 2019

First, the world is going to end in 12 years if we do nothing. Actually the countdown to the apocalypse is now down to 11 years, 10 months & 26 days. Secondly, if we need more money to pay for the G.N.D., we can just print more. Not really sure why you can’t grasp all of this. — Paul Chrismer (@baltopaulyc) February 25, 2019

we can always just print the money, what could possibly go wrong? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iuseuSjAkv — Rodrigo Villareal (@hillglazier) February 25, 2019

Amazon is worth $800 billion, Starbucks is worth $88 billion. So forget Jeff Bezo & Howard Schultz, if you nationalize and then sell Amazon and Starbucks, you’d have less than 1% what you need to pay for the Green New Deal. https://t.co/ugFXrgjTN1 — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) February 25, 2019

Oh, so it'll just bankrupt the nation. And here I was thinking the Green New Deal was bad. — The Brofessor (@The__Brofessor) February 25, 2019

The sad part is that she could have come out with something reasonable and people would have been on board. However, her chicken little act only works up the simple minded and alienates the people who care. — Monica (@MonicaPSoCal) February 25, 2019

I better get to work then, because she says she's in charge. — Joseph (@Jegjrjoepa) February 25, 2019

“I’m the boss.”

Why does the media keep going on about this, they know and I know it's not going to happen…its just a talking point. — Dee Kilroy (@arniebear2) February 25, 2019

To show people this arrogant bartender thinks she knows more than most people and cannot even aknowledge her shortcomings and admit when she makes mistakes. — Am pollitical moderate boi (@ModerateAm) February 25, 2019

Not even Sen. Dianne Feinstein has time for this.

Pocket change….. We just have to pay for it because it's the moral thing to do, right? — Mike Dunbar (@MikeDunbar88) February 25, 2019

Because we only have 12 years left due to climate change, so we need to kick in this 10-year plan now.

