You could argue that, sure, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which has gained the support of every single Democratic senator running for president in 2020, might cost an average of $600,000 per household, but rich folks like Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz will be the ones paying most of it, so …

But even that math doesn’t work, because you’d have to take all the money from all the billionaires and then still keep taking money to reach the $94 trillion estimate.

The study comes from the American Action Forum, which says the $94 trillion cost would be spread over 10 years, so that’s not so bad.

The Daily Wire reports:

The enormous price tag, which amounts to over $650,000 per U.S. household, covers a low-carbon electricity grid, net zero emissions transportation system, guaranteed jobs, universal health care, guaranteed green housing, and food security.

“The Green New Deal is clearly very expensive,” the group noted in its analysis. “Its further expansion of the federal government’s role in some of the most basic decisions of daily life, however, would likely have a more lasting and damaging impact than its enormous price tag.”

Yeah, but at least Ocasio-Cortez is trying, you guys, and that’s what’s important here, not the numbers.

Ask California how over much over budget their high-speed rail was, and then consider that the Green New Deal would build a nationwide network of high-speed rail to replace air travel. No chance of that going over budget.

“I’m the boss.”

Not even Sen. Dianne Feinstein has time for this.

Because we only have 12 years left due to climate change, so we need to kick in this 10-year plan now.

