So a bunch of kids met with Sen. Dianne Feinstein to get her to support on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and the encounter quickly went off the rails with the California Democrat lecturing the youngsters on how she’s the one who knows what’s she doing and they do not.

Really, it’s freaking hilarious:

This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution — with smugness + disrespect. This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

And the Sunrise Movement who sponsored the kids is pissed:

Tell @SenFeinstein and all Senators to co-sponsor @AOC and @SenMarkey's #GreenNewDeal resolution. Sign the petition today — young people w/ @sunrisemvmt are delivering it to offices around the country Monday and Tuesday: https://t.co/zNE0tb8Tdo — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

This really was the best line from the senator:

Children as young as 7 reminded Senator Feinstein that their generation will be most impacted by the effects of climate change and that she must stand with her constituents. The Senator responded by asking for their ages, stating: “Well, you did not vote for me”. — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

This one was pretty good, too:

.@SenFeinstein went on to tell a group of children, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. You come in here and say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that…I know what I’m doing. Maybe people should listen a little bit.” — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

Conservatives are cheering her on:

OMG I love Dianne Feinstein now. https://t.co/mqxzAc8fcC — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 22, 2019

WTF I love Dianne Feinstein now https://t.co/IpPtXhukwg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2019

It really was a “d*ck move” to use the kids like this:

Using kids as political props and then clutching your pearls when a senator doesn't bow down to their demands (which was obviously your media strategy going in) is kind of a dick move. https://t.co/RE54dDuUSo — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) February 22, 2019

Parents, please stop doing this to your kids:

Honestly, this is a form of child abuse.These parents are scaring these kids with ignorant nonsense, and then using them to push a political agenda these kids can't possibly understand. Actually really pisses me off to see stuff like this. https://t.co/A0m3OMrLHK — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 22, 2019

They’re cultists:

This group teaches kids — the luckiest, wealthiest, healthiest generation to ever live — that they are living through "dark time." These ppl are dangerous cultists. https://t.co/fy4rk7NhuT — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 22, 2019

The reaction from libs is even funnier. . .

Here’s David Hogg calling on Californians to “vote her out”:

It doesn't matter if @SenFeinstein fights for new gun laws if we don't have a planet. Vote 👏 her 👏out 👏 Register to vote at https://t.co/lJiTQIQCLP https://t.co/YjKzPhqEYz — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 22, 2019

“Abysmal” behavior!

Who talks to children like this? This is abysmal. Her behavior is condescending and rude. Surely we can do better than telling 12 year-olds that "I just won a big election and you don't know as much as I do." https://t.co/cNxeNqpDcL — Shauna M. Ahern (@glutenfreegirl) February 22, 2019

Apologize, senator!

No matter how you feel about the Green New Deal, @SenFeinstein, you owe these kids an apology. I'm one of your constituents — and yeah, I vote. https://t.co/nC6dvKez0s — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 22, 2019

Resign!

This is jaw dropping. All of it. If we had a functional government we'd be demanding she resigns. Absolutely an unacceptable way to operate towards children. https://t.co/BQwFCam6mg — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) February 22, 2019

Oh, the next two years will be glorious.

