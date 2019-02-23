Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to promote the Green New Deal she’s backing, but she wants people to know that making it easier for her to save the world might entail some dietary adjustments on the part of Americans:

Ocasio-Cortez defends wanting to regulate cow farts: "Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."pic.twitter.com/X3WBz7wWhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 22, 2019

AOC might run into some resistance on that one!

Maybe @aoc should butt out of my life and let me run it how I see fit. https://t.co/RW5LeD2OWN — Jason Willoughby 🏅 (@jpwilloughby) February 23, 2019

My lifelong love used to have a burger for breakfast at Perkins on Fridays during high school…before this czarina was born. https://t.co/LFwsj2ujeS — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 23, 2019

I eat straw man arguments for breakfast, FYI https://t.co/0cVcTnpqsE — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) February 22, 2019

Maybe you should mind your own business, you little fascist. https://t.co/fFRGWFGoBc — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 23, 2019

Apparently AOC doesn’t think there’s any aspect of your personal business that isn’t also her business.

Maybe none of her business. Petty little fascist. https://t.co/cT9fdDV1L2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2019

Millennial Lenin is over here stating in the open that she doesn't want people eating what they want in the privacy of their own homes and they are all just like yasqweenclapback! — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2019

Hey, remember when the “cow farts” thing was a bogus part of the Green New Deal that was put out by Republicans?

Really serious journalist guy assured us that section of her faq was a joke. — BT (@back_ttys) February 23, 2019

Yeah, what gives!? *Eye roll*