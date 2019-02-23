Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to promote the Green New Deal she’s backing, but she wants people to know that making it easier for her to save the world might entail some dietary adjustments on the part of Americans:

AOC might run into some resistance on that one!

Trending

Apparently AOC doesn’t think there’s any aspect of your personal business that isn’t also her business.

Hey, remember when the “cow farts” thing was a bogus part of the Green New Deal that was put out by Republicans?

Yeah, what gives!? *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezClimate changeglobal warmingGreen New Dealhamburgers