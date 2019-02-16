Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the announcement that Amazon would not be opening a new headquarters in Queens as a victory; “Anything is possible,” she tweeted after hearing the news.

On the other hand, she also started fantasizing about all of the things the $3 billion in tax breaks offered to Amazon would pay for … New York could hire teachers and fix the subway — apparently not realizing that there was no pile of money suddenly freed up. It was money that didn’t exist.

Even Mayor Bill de Blasio took a shot at Ocasio-Cortez, saying that he’d seen “all the times progressives did not show people effective governance and all the times progressives made the kinds of mistakes that alienated working people.”

So it’s especially delicious that a top official from Amazon told NBC News that yes, Ocasio-Cortez was indeed a major reason Amazon pulled the plug on 25,000 jobs in New York.

In interview, AMAZON policy comms chief Jodi Seth tells me Amazon pulled out of NYC because of three months of sustained opposition from @AOC, @JimmyVanBramer & other officials… “We decided we don't want to work in this environment in the long term.” https://t.co/xOhyho13Yf — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 14, 2019

Note in the background of the photo the sign from the Democratic Socialists of America, Ocasio-Cortez’s pals.

NBC News talked to Jodi Seth, the head of policy communications for Amazon, on Thursday, and Seth admitted that the decision “came down to a long-term environment that Amazon did not care to work in” — “If you talk to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s ‘Never Amazon.'”

Bang up first few months on the job for ol AOC — CNG3 (@CNG311) February 15, 2019

Translation – NY is more trouble than it's worth. — Nikki Floyd (@nfloyd1208) February 15, 2019

No kidding — no one is writing about why they were looking elsewhere in first place. Hint: getting away from AOC types rampant in Seattle — CMM (@carolfoxlover) February 15, 2019

Smart move by Amazon getting the blazes out of New York. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) February 15, 2019

Way to go @AOC that’s quite a feat to pull off an epic defeat for your community — Thomas Galvin (@ThomasGalvin) February 15, 2019

When AOC got elected, I said that it may be the best thing that's ever happened to her because she will get to grow up with a cushion (something to that effect) but for constituents, not so much. (Sigh) — bruceymonkey (@bruceymonkey) February 15, 2019

This is what happens when you let a bartender run economic policy. pic.twitter.com/plxSJjq2ko — GinniLand (@GinniLand) February 15, 2019

New York City got the congresswoman they deserve — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 15, 2019

AOC is the gift that keeps giving. I hope she bankrupts NYC. — Tom Barchetta (@tom_barchetta) February 15, 2019

AOC would have, sooner than later, been voted out of office as Amazon driven gentrification occurred. The area is still far from professional and desired anyway. Our brilliant mayor was unprepared for this response and didn't counter. — Don Cozine (@dccozine) February 15, 2019

The lack of knowledge by so many opponents is staggering. This was a great deal — George Pratt (@GeorgeWPratt) February 15, 2019

@amazon should have come to Toronto. We were looking forward to doing business! #NYCsLoss — Brian Potts (@7Flash7) February 15, 2019

The rest of the country will gladly take this job growth over NYC This is why NY lost millions of jobs over my lifetime to other states . Stupid people in power like AOC and Big Bird and others The Cumo Crime family I’m sure is not happy right now with their underlings — Jim Haines (@JimHaines) February 16, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s even crying now that Florida is stealing all of New York’s population.

@AOC does not like jobs to be created by the private sector. Glad her stupid policies and dumb comments have got her in trouble already before she starts hurting all of America. — Jason (@JasonElsner) February 15, 2019

The ignorant overconfident gaslighters deprived the city and the community of huge tax revenue. Cewl, cewl. — Irka (@EthnikMatter) February 15, 2019

Who needs jobs when you have the warm embrace of socialism? — Uncle Bumpy Knuckles (@39Sakuraba) February 15, 2019

nothing personal, but who'd want to bank their company's future on a city of cray cray commies? — Leonidas (@Tweetqualizer_) February 15, 2019

Related: