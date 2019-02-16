Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the announcement that Amazon would not be opening a new headquarters in Queens as a victory; “Anything is possible,” she tweeted after hearing the news.

On the other hand, she also started fantasizing about all of the things the $3 billion in tax breaks offered to Amazon would pay for … New York could hire teachers and fix the subway — apparently not realizing that there was no pile of money suddenly freed up. It was money that didn’t exist.

Even Mayor Bill de Blasio took a shot at Ocasio-Cortez, saying that he’d seen “all the times progressives did not show people effective governance and all the times progressives made the kinds of mistakes that alienated working people.”

So it’s especially delicious that a top official from Amazon told NBC News that yes, Ocasio-Cortez was indeed a major reason Amazon pulled the plug on 25,000 jobs in New York.

Note in the background of the photo the sign from the Democratic Socialists of America, Ocasio-Cortez’s pals.

NBC News talked to Jodi Seth, the head of policy communications for Amazon, on Thursday, and Seth admitted that the decision “came down to a long-term environment that Amazon did not care to work in” — “If you talk to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s ‘Never Amazon.'”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s even crying now that Florida is stealing all of New York’s population.

