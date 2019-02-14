As we told you earlier this afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared victory after Amazon announced they wouldn’t be opening a new headquarters in New York after a lot of protest from the Left.

Ocasio-Cortez now says tax breaks Amazon will not be getting as a result of the canceled project that was expected to create thousands of jobs is money that’s better spent elsewhere:

.@AOC responding to criticism that by Amazon pulling out of HQ2 in Queens, 25,000 jobs were lost: "We were subsidizing those jobs." Says if state/city was willing to "give away $3 billion for this deal," investments can be made in hiring teachers and fixing the subway. — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 14, 2019

To the Left that might sound great, but in reality it makes zero sense:

That $3M isn't fungible. It's taxes Amazon simply wouldn't have paid. That money doesn't yet exist, and can't be reallocated to other projects. This doesn't seem like a concept that's super hard. You'd think an Econ major would get it. https://t.co/q7y39Av2Rc — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 14, 2019

Is anyone going to explain to her that now there's zero tax dollars being generated by Amazon? That the $3 Billion she's talking about never existed? https://t.co/osZa3fIEk4 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2019

Hey, @AOC – The $3B was in tax subsidies.

A reduction in taxes *paid* by @Amazon. Now that they're not in NYC, the amount of taxes will be reduced by … wait.

There will be ZERO TAX REVENUES or JOBS enjoyed by NYC residents.#Bravo Little Miss Hissy Fit! https://t.co/5IVQgyppKv — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) February 14, 2019

But sure, well done progressives!

.@AOC’s statement is deceptive and ignores how tax abatements work. She’s talking about money that doesn’t exist https://t.co/9SPYFrX8Sy — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) February 14, 2019

Does…does she actually think the city was *paying* Amazon? Like, that was just $3B in less tax revenue, not $3B to be reallocated on other public projects. I always oppose rent seeking and thought the deal needed to be less generous, but this ain't it, chief. https://t.co/6Dv4UyXErc — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) February 14, 2019

That’s not how that works. How can she be this dense? https://t.co/T6M3KRQe8P — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) February 14, 2019

I am not convinced @AOC understands the difference between a tax break and a government handout. And that is extremely scary. https://t.co/rAg1cueEaF — Mac VerStandig (@mac_verstandig) February 14, 2019

Another day brings with it a fresh facepalm.

AOC explained to a reporter why she didn’t want New York to “give away $3 billion dollars” to Amazon: