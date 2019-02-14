As we told you earlier this afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared victory after Amazon announced they wouldn’t be opening a new headquarters in New York after a lot of protest from the Left.
Ocasio-Cortez now says tax breaks Amazon will not be getting as a result of the canceled project that was expected to create thousands of jobs is money that’s better spent elsewhere:
.@AOC responding to criticism that by Amazon pulling out of HQ2 in Queens, 25,000 jobs were lost: "We were subsidizing those jobs."
Says if state/city was willing to "give away $3 billion for this deal," investments can be made in hiring teachers and fixing the subway.
To the Left that might sound great, but in reality it makes zero sense:
That $3M isn't fungible. It's taxes Amazon simply wouldn't have paid. That money doesn't yet exist, and can't be reallocated to other projects. This doesn't seem like a concept that's super hard. You'd think an Econ major would get it. https://t.co/q7y39Av2Rc
Is anyone going to explain to her that now there's zero tax dollars being generated by Amazon?
That the $3 Billion she's talking about never existed? https://t.co/osZa3fIEk4
Hey, @AOC – The $3B was in tax subsidies.
A reduction in taxes *paid* by @Amazon. Now that they're not in NYC, the amount of taxes will be reduced by … wait.
There will be ZERO TAX REVENUES or JOBS enjoyed by NYC residents.#Bravo Little Miss Hissy Fit! https://t.co/5IVQgyppKv
But sure, well done progressives!
.@AOC’s statement is deceptive and ignores how tax abatements work. She’s talking about money that doesn’t exist https://t.co/9SPYFrX8Sy
Does…does she actually think the city was *paying* Amazon? Like, that was just $3B in less tax revenue, not $3B to be reallocated on other public projects. I always oppose rent seeking and thought the deal needed to be less generous, but this ain't it, chief. https://t.co/6Dv4UyXErc
That’s not how that works. How can she be this dense? https://t.co/T6M3KRQe8P
I am not convinced @AOC understands the difference between a tax break and a government handout. And that is extremely scary. https://t.co/rAg1cueEaF
Another day brings with it a fresh facepalm.
AOC explained to a reporter why she didn’t want New York to “give away $3 billion dollars” to Amazon:
@NY1 gets @AOC on the record on the demise of the Amazon deal. She says Google did a better job than Amazon of coming in to the community, for example. pic.twitter.com/FVDrkP8jXv
