As we told you earlier this afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared victory after Amazon announced they wouldn’t be opening a new headquarters in New York after a lot of protest from the Left.

Ocasio-Cortez now says tax breaks Amazon will not be getting as a result of the canceled project that was expected to create thousands of jobs is money that’s better spent elsewhere:

To the Left that might sound great, but in reality it makes zero sense:

But sure, well done progressives!

Another day brings with it a fresh facepalm.

AOC explained to a reporter why she didn’t want New York to “give away $3 billion dollars” to Amazon:

